OTTUMWA — It hasn’t been the easier season in terms of results for the Cubs of the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball league.
“We ended up last in the regular-season standings,” Cubs manager Terry Shoop said. “They played hard. That’s all we can ask for.”
The good news for Shoop, and the Cubs, is that all seven of Ottumwa’s Babe Ruth baseball teams will have a chance next week to chase down the city championship. The regular season wrapped up Thursday night with a 9-5 win for the A’s, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for the win.
The win moves the A’s up to sixth in the regular-season standings. Both the A’s and Cubs open the Ottumwa Babe Ruth double-elimination tournament on Monday with the Giants, Pirates, Cardinals, Royals, Yankees and Dodgers also set to join in the chase for a 2020 Ottumwa Babe Ruth championship, which will be crowned on Friday, July 31.
“The Giants get the bye after finishing first in the regular-season standings,” Ottumwa Babe Ruth president Tim Ash said. “It’s a chance to do something for these kids to play a few more games and chase after a season-ending title.”
It was a season that very easily could have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Several activities, including the first unified Ottumwa Little League baseball season, was called off due to all the challenges that COVID-19 presented to players, coaches and fans in hopes of keeping everyone involved as safe as possible.
“If you have one sick kid and you go back two weeks, he’s been around half the league by that point,” Ottumwa Little League president Sam Long said. “The great thing about baseball is that kids get interact with so many other kids, but when you’re talking about something as contagious as this, that’s the bad part too.
“We had parents the day before we officially canceled the season, roughly 30 parents, that told us they were not going to be a part of this season. That included some of our coaches and their families. We had some of our most dedicated volunteers that felt like the risk was too great right now. They would rather take a season off, get everyone healthy, get this figured out and come back next season ready to go even stronger.”
The cancellation of the 2020 Ottumwa Little League baseball season came just as tryouts were being held for the Ottumwa Babe Ruth season. All told, over 70 players have taken part this season in Babe Ruth baseball with 42 regular-season games being played on Bookin and Johnson diamonds starting with opening night back on June 15.
“Considering everything that’s been going on, the season went fairly well,” Ash said. “We had some kids that couldn’t try out because of the pandemic, but the turnout overall was very positive. We were able to take some of the 12-year-old Little League players that had their season cancelled. We’re planning on doing fall baseball again in September and October. Hopefully, things will ease up as we look forward to next year.”
That year is a significant one for Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball. The 2021 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series is scheduled to be played in Ottumwa. Official dates for the tournament, held in the second half of August, have yet to be announced.
“Considering the season we had with all the uncertainty going on, you can’t help but look at this season as a positive,” Ash said. “It took a lot of great effort from a lot of people that had the passion to help get these kids out on the diamond. These kids wanted to play and the coaches wanted to help out. It was a great job on everyone’s part to make sure this season happened.
“It’s something these kids not only enjoy, but really needed to be a part of,” Shoop added. “Being out at the ballpark is always better than sitting around playing video games all day.”