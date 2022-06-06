Bulldogs battle Huskies

Tanner Schark (2) and the Ottumwa High School baseball team will make the trip to play two at Des Moines Hoover on June 14. Monday's originally-scheduled CIML Metro baseball and softball doubleheaders with the Huskies were postponed due to weather.

 Maxwell Thomason/The Courier

DES MOINES — Both the Ottumwa baseball and softball team will have to wait until next week to make the trip to Des Moines Hoover.

Weather forced Monday's scheduled CIML Metro conference doubleheaders between the Bulldogs and Huskies to be postponed until June 14. Both doubleheaders will start at 5 p.m.

The Ottumwa softball team will be back home on Tuesday to make up a non-conference doubleheader against Burlington that was originally rained out on May 26. The Ottumwa baseball team will be in action on Tuesday at Pat Daugherty Field in Centerville facing the Big Reds in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader.

