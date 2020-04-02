NOTE: This is the fifth and final story in a series about the Ottumwa High School bowling program
OTTUMWA – The leagues will always be there.
Robert Parker is confident that, no matter what else the future has in store even in these very uncertain times, bowling will be a part of that future in Ottumwa.
"As long as there's a bowling alley in town, there will always be bowling," Parker, a familiar face among the bowling community in Ottumwa both in league play himself and as a parent of former Ottumwa High School bowlers. "It is a shame that some communities are seeing their bowling alleys shut down for good."
At the moment, Champion Bowl is currently closed as well, one of the many businesses forced to temporarily suspend business while the world deals with the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Someday, ideally sooner rather than later, the doors and the lanes will be open for a sport that has deep roots in the City of Bridges.
Tom Maher, head coach of the Ottumwa High School boys bowling team and Ottumwa area USBC president, already has plans to host a four-week youth bowling clinic at Champion Bowl this August. After coming within as close as the program ever has to sweeping the girls and boys state high school titles, Maher's goal for the clinic to allow current members of the high school bowling team to help develop the skills of the middle school bowlers that will soon be competing for state championships of their own.
"It will be an actual clinic where we'll do the same drills we do at the high school level. We'll do the warm-ups just like we do at the high school level. We'll make sure everyone's equipment fits, or we make sure those young bowlers have something that does fit. We're hoping that transitions into, once school starts, doing two different nine or 10-week seasons on Tuesday nights that will be purely instructional for kids that want to get better and want to move on to bowl in high school."
While the 2019-20 high school bowling season was one to remember for the Ottumwa bowling program, with a sixth state title for the girls and a third-place 2A state finish for the boys, it was also the final year for 13 seniors between the two teams. At state alone, the Bulldogs had six seniors competing, exactly half of the combined starting lineup for the two teams with less than six incoming freshmen slated to join the program next season.
"I've got three freshmen coming up," OHS head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said.
"I've got none right now," Maher added.
Like all high school athletic programs, depth is created by developing a love for a sport at an earlier age. Brian Cutsforth has been trying to help cultivate that love as the coach of the Evans Middle School bowling team, a program he and Techel started back in 2012.
"My son was involved at the time and he wanted to bowl," Cutsforth said. "We knew there were a bunch of other kids that wanted to do the same thing. We started the program for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders meeting every Tuesday night at Champion Bowl from 6-8 p.m."
Cutsforth admits it was trial by fire for the middle school bowling program that first year. Lessons included basic skills, including how to pick up a ball, how to walk up to the line and how to release the ball.
"As we kept getting more years under our belt, we started to incorporate Tom. Ted Palmer was also there to help. They brought in their ideas and their skill sets," Cutsforth said. "We just kept building on it. That first year was an introduction to the sport. After that, we started to teach a little more. Things like the different weights of the balls, the different releases and how they roll. How to shoot 7 pins and 10 pins is always a big thing.
"All the kids that you saw bowling for the high school team now all came through this program at one time or another."