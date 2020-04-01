NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the Ottumwa High School bowling program
OTTUMWA – The expectations were as high as possible going into the most recent season for the Ottumwa bowling program.
Not only were the Bulldog girls favorites to become the first team to win six sanctioned state championships, the Bulldog boys had their sights set on winning the program’s first state title of any kind in over five decades.
In the end, a mere 14 pins separated Ottumwa bowling from a truly historic season. The Bulldog girls would claim the Class 3A state team title, making seniors like Anna Wetrich and Jenny Goodman part of three championship victories in four seasons, while the OHS boys finished third in Class 2A, just 14 pins shy of that first Iowa High School Athletic Association-sanctioned crown.
It’s the fewest number of pins that have come between the Ottumwa boys and that elusive IHSAA state title. After almost two full decades, the Bulldogs were as close as ever to completing the first state championship sweep in program history.
“I do think the kids feed off each other,” Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. “Having both teams be as good as they were this year speaks a lot about what we’ve been doing for many years.
“Both teams bowled well this year. It just came down to the boys bowling a good score on the wrong day. The girls bowled a good score on the right day, because if you look at our score, it wouldn’t have been good enough to win either the 1A or 2A tournaments.”
To Techel’s point, the Ottumwa boys entered the state tournament leading Class 2A with an average match score of 3,149. The Bulldogs not only posted better scores in the postseason, but were over 100 pins better finishing a 3,318 total to win the district championship before finishing the season with a score of 3,289 at state, the third-best state tournament total of any boys team that competed in any class.
Unfortunately for Ottumwa, the only two teams in the entire state tournament in either girls or boys just happened to be two teams that were competing with the Bulldog boys for the 2A title. Fort Dodge rallied from third place after two Baker games, erasing a 53-pin deficit over the next two games before hanging on to edge the Bulldog boys with the state tournament’s best overall team score of 3,303. Urbandale finished second, one pin shy of joining Fort Dodge in eclipsing 3,300 total pins.
“We had a good enough score to win a state championship,” Ottumwa head boys bowling coach Tom Maher said. “When you come to state, there are no ducks. Everyone is equal. Hats off to Fort Dodge and Urbandale. Both did an exceptional job. Everyone interacted well with everyone. Hopefully, for the seniors as they leave, they can carry this experience with them because they put up a good fight.”
Dawson Greene, one of 13 seniors between the Ottumwa boys and girls bowling teams, earned a state individual medal placing fourth in the state for the second straight year. Greene, Jaxson Coble and Garraty Richmond combined for five state individual medals over the past four years, with Greene and Coble also bowling on Ottumwa’s state runner-up team in 2018.
“This has happened to us the past four years,” Greene said of the close calls for the boys in the last four state tournaments. “Of course it’s disappointing, but I can’t say enough for the bowlers like Brayden (Songer), Reilly (Freeman) and Rich (Garrett) who are just now stepping up and bowling out of their comfort zones. Those guys made shots all day at state having fun like nothing was happening.”
The heartbreak of the 2A tournament for the Ottumwa boys was witnessed by the Ottumwa girls, who were set to compete the following day in the 3A tournament. Wetrich knew what that heartbreak felt like, having watched a chance to win a third state title in three years slip away the previous season when the Bulldog girls lost a slim lead in the Baker games on the way to a third-place finish in the 2019 state tournament.
“For me, it personally motivated me a lot,” Wetrich said. “Watching the boys made me think of the previous year. We got down on ourselves in about third baker game and didn’t do very well. It reminded me just how badly I wanted to win another state title.”
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, however, seemed poised to write a familiar end to the Ottumwa bowling team’s story building a 62-pin lead after the Bulldogs took a slim lead into the Baker rounds. Unlike the previous year, the OHS girls would not be denied rolling a 256 in the third baker game to take a 36-pin lead before adding 70 more pins to the advantage over the next two games, finishing with a season-best team score of 3,014 to join Keokuk as the only programs to win state titles in two different classes.
“That just shows how quickly it can change at state,” Techel said. “Bowling a 256 while Cedar Rapids Jefferson bowled a 158 just took the winds out of their sails. The girls did a great job, once they got back on top, bowling two more good games to put it away.”
Olivia Pilcher and Randi O’Leary were in uncharted waters as the only two members of the team that had yet to compete in a state tournament prior to last month’s 3A meet. Both played key roles at different times with O’Leary leading Ottumwa with a 237 in the opening game while Pilcher rolled eight strikes in 10 rolls to help the Bulldogs reach 1,008 in the Baker rounds.
“Doug told me to just play my game. Do what I could do and don’t worry about anything else,” Pilcher said. “My adrenaline just took over, so I wasn’t really nervous. I didn’t really think. I just went out there and threw the ball.”
Sound strategy for the sophomore, co-signed by those Ottumwa bowlers who have experienced the thrill of a state tournament multiple times.
“You can’t think about it. The more you think about it, the more you get into your own head and start to pick apart every shot,” Haines said. “When you’re in that atmosphere, you’re just having fun. Compared to every other meet, that meet is 10 times more fun.”
The fun continued for the Ottumwa girls all the way to the very last ball of the season. Zoe Seamans sent the final ball of the tournament down the lane for a strike to close out the 10th frame of the fifth baker game before coming over to share an emotional hug with her teammates.
“I remember Zoe throwing that last ball with tears streaming down her face,” Techel said. “Here she is throwing a strike and crying at the same time, knowing that here is the accomplishment of what we set out to do from the first day of the season.”
“I told these girls from the very first team that, top to bottom, they were as good as any team in the state. Every day, I told the girls it all comes down to how you perform that day of the state tournament. We haven’t shot 3,000 in a long time. To shoot 3,000 at the state tournament? What a way to go out.”
Wetrich, Goodman and Haines will move on after helping add state championships to the great two-decade legacy of the Ottumwa girls bowling program. Combined, the 13 seniors that were part of the past four years bowling for the Bulldog girls and boys brought home six state team trophies, including three championship plaques, and seven individual medals won by five bowlers led by a second-place individual finish by Goodman as a freshman in 2017.
“We’re a lot different than most teams in that we’re a lot closer,” Wetrich said. “Knowing that we had all tried our hardest and knowing we had it. It was really special. I will always cherish being a part of this program and being a part of three state championships.
“It’s a little overwhelming seeing all those state championship trophies up at the bowling alley and knowing I got to be a part of winning three of those.”