OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa High School bowling program is offering a free clinic to new and existing high school bowlers.
The clinic will be held this upcoming week at Champion Bowl, Aug. 9-11 and next week on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. Hours for the clinic will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The clinic, open to both boys and girls, offers an opportunity to recruit new bowlers, provide bowling instruction, player evaluation and answer questions about team participation. While the bowling season is still several months away, coaches will provide exercises and practice tips to potential team members to help prepare for the upcoming season.
The event is free to all interested OHS students. Contact Champion Bowl at 641-682-8005 for more details.