DES MOINES — Members of both the Ottumwa Bulldog and Cardinal Comet archery teams competed at the Iowa NASP Archery State Bullseye and IBO 3-D Tournaments this past weekend in Des Moines.
Emma Short, member of the elementary team for the Cardinal Shooting Comets, came home as a state champion. Short shot a score of 261, grabbing the first-place trophy for 3D targets.
Cardinal also brought home the middle school 3D team state championship. The Comets posted a winning score of 1,618.
For Ottumwa, Liberty Elementary archer Carter Eaton brought home the top score among elementary boys in 3D archery with a score of 270, the top score among the 24 male fifth-grade archers competing at state. Alondra Huisinga and John Winchell also secured placement in the top 10, guaranteeing them a spot at the NASP Nationals IBO 3-D competition this May in Louisville, Kentucky.
Huisinga finished fifth, representing Evans Middle School in the girls 3D competition. Winchell finished 10th among elementary boys, representing James Elementary.
Both the Evans Middle School and Ottumwa High School teams met qualifying scores to compete in both block and 3D at the NASP Nationals Bullseye and IBO 3-D Competition in Louisville. Evans Middle School placed 13th in 3D archery with a score of 1,567 and 27th in block competition with a score of 3,078. Ottumwa High School placed 12th in 3D archery, scoring 1,635, and 24th in block target competition with score of 3,228.
Paiden Rupe placed third in 3D archery for Cardinal with a score of 284 and 12th in block targets with a score of 282. Montana Rupe finished eighth in block targets with a score of 285 and 18th in 3D archery with a score of 273. Haylee Fountain was 12th in block targets with a score of 280 and 60th with a score of 250.
Tatem Telfer placed 10th in 3D archery for Cardinal with a score of 277. Cassidy Brown placed ninth with a score of 274.
Makayla Barnes placed 13th for the Comets in 3D archery with a score of 273. Karson Kirkpatrick placed 20th with a score of 271 and Addison Rupe placed 35th with a score of 259.
The Cardinal Elementary team placed third in state, led by the championship-winning score of 261 shot by Short. Kenna Kirkpatraick finished ninth with a score of 241 and Gareth Whennen placed 18th with a score of 234.
Other elementary 3D archery scores for Cardinal included Makayla Crosby, who placed 14th with a 223. Levi Jarvis placed 23rd with a score of 223, Gavin Rupe placed 26th with a score of 216 and Sawyer Goehring placed 28th with a score of 209.
Heidi Wemmie placed 29th in 3D state archery with a score of 258, Kinsey Kraber finished 53rd with a score of 251 matching the score of Zachary Smith, who placed 73rd in his division. Autumn Sertterh placed 61st at state in 3D archery with a score of 249, matching Deagon Eakins who placed 78th.
Dawson Elliott placed 89th with a score of 246 and Garrett Porter finished 92nd with a score of 244. Paityn Carnes finished 78th with a 242, and Caleb Farfan placed 126th, scoring 239.
For the Cardinal elementary team in 3D archery, Peyton Rump placed 23rd with a score of 207, Riley Ragen placed 31st with a score of 202 and Cole Peters finished 34th with a score of 196. Blaise Hicks placed 37th with a score of 183 and Zane Coyne scored 155 to finish in 40th place.