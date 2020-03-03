Submitted photo

The Ottumwa Christian School will have 18 participants and 16 entries that have qualified for state competition.

Pictured are (back row, left to right) Shyla Adcock, Alexis Montgomery, Emily Bennett, Case Glosser, Gannon MacQueen, Elijah Menninga, Ottumwa Christian archery coach Bonnie Cobler, (front row, left to right) Matthew Albrecht and Nikayla Davis. Not shown is Lucas Thomason.