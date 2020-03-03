OTTUMWA — Just three years ago, Ottumwa Christian School started an archery team with borrowed equipment. That first year, the new program had four state qualifiers.
Now, in 2020, Ottumwa Christian will have 18 participants and 16 entries that have qualified for state competition. Nikayla Davis will compete for the elementary team in both 3D and block target competition while Lucas Thomason will compete in elementary block archery.
Ottumwa Christian middle schools Matthew Albrecht, Emily Bennett, Daniel Gilworth, Elijah Menninga and Alexis Montgomery will compete in both block and 3D archery at state. Gannon MacQueen will also represent the Ottumwa Christian middle schoolers in block target competition.
Case Glosser will represent the Ottumwa Christian archery high school team at state in both 3D and block targets. Shyla Adcock will compete for the Ottumwa Christian high school in block targets.