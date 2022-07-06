Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.