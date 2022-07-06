DES MOINES — The winds of change have officially arrived for the Ottumwa Bulldogs and the rest of the Des Moines Public Schools.
The next time they compete in the regular season, it will be as members of the Iowa Alliance.
Ottumwa claimed both the outright Metro softball and baseball championships on Tuesday, narrowly beating out a storm system that brought stiff winds and thunderstorms into central Iowa. The Bulldog softball made early work of ending their conference championship race, clinching the outright title with the first of two wins on Tuesday over Des Moines Roosevelt as Ottumwa rolled to 13-2 and 14-2 wins over the Roughriders.
It took a little longer for the Ottumwa baseball team to clinch their outright Metro title. After Roosevelt kept their hopes alive of sharing the conference crown with the Bulldogs by winning 11-1 in the first of two games between the conference's top two teams, Ottumwa exploded with six runs in the third inning of game two building a 12-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Rather than getting the final three outs to clinch the win, Mother Nature beat the Bulldogs to the punch. Stiff wind gusts kicked up plenty of infield dirt as umpires and coaches for Des Moines Roosevelt agreed to allow the game to be called, clinching the win for Ottumwa and the program's first outright Metro title since 2018.
"Going into this year, there were a lot of pieces that we weren't sure about," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "The fact that we could get back to win a conference title is a huge feat for these guys. Not only are we young, we were also very inexperienced coming into this year. It speaks to type of players we're developing in this program."
Mandi Moore, meanwhile, experienced winning a conference title for the first time as a head coach. For Moore, who guided Ottumwa to a pair of state tournaments as an all-state pitcher, this year's Metro title is her third overall with the program after helping the Bulldogs win the outright 2010 title while going 7-2 in 12 starts as a freshman and sharing the 2011 title with Des Moines East after posting a team-best 17-1 record in the pitching circle as a sophomore.
"I love these girls and I always will," Moore said. "They're a special team. I'm glad they get to experience this. I hope they get to experience more. They deserve it.
"Ultimately, it's just as exciting experiencing this off the field as coach as it is experiencing it on the field as a player."
Jordan Pauls homered twice in what proved to be the outright conference clincher for the Bulldog softball team, collecting three hits including a double while driving in eight runs and scoring twice. Amber Shotts added two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring once in the first of Ottumwa's two wins.
The Bulldog softball team closed out the regular season clinching the sweep against Roosevelt in three innings. Jocelyn Ware hammered a grand slam and and a triple, finishing a double short of hitting for the cycle, while Pauls pounded out three more hits including a triple with two more runs driven in to close out the doubleheader.
Over on the baseball diamond, Ottumwa took advantage of five consecutive walks issued by Dominic Wade and Jake Espeland to build a 4-0 lead in the third inning of game two. Lucas Barnes and Myles Saner, two of Ottumwa's six seniors, stepped up to help secure the outright conference title with back-to-back two-out run-scoring singles that put the Bulldogs up 7-0 on the way to clinching an 18-2 Metro record.
"I'm glad we've made it this far. We've played really well in a conference were almost every team can play and has shot of knocking you off," Barnes said. "I've been playing baseball for so many years going back to when I played T-ball as a little kid. I've played so many games with so many of my teammates. It's definitely surreal that we're at this point."
That point for both Ottumwa teams is the postseason, which begins this week. The Bulldog softball team carries a 24-13 record to Gary Page Field in Urbandale to face the J-Hawks (13-24) in a Class 5A, Region 4 quarterfinal on Thursday while the Bulldog baseball team takes a 24-15 record to Indianola (22-12) to face the Indians in a rematch of a season-opening sweep by the Indians back in May.
"You've got to play like it's your last game," Barnes said. "You've got to give it your all while you're here and enjoy it while it lasts."
