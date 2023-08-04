OTTUMWA — It's not unusual for Kristen Mitchell to have a smile on her face.
This year's Ottumwa High School cross-country team, however, already has Mitchell beaming with the first official week of practice still on the horizon. Runners for both the Bulldog girls and boys met up this week taking part in the program's annual summer camp, running all around town from the levees along the Des Moines River to Schafer Stadium even making a trip to the Eddyville Sand Dunes on Thursday.
Ottumwa runners have guessed their times, ran backwards and even trekked through town in the rain as they did on Wednesday. Each day has ended with plenty of smiles being shared by a 'fun group' of athletes gearing up for the 2023 high school cross-country season.
"The girls and the boys both make the team. It's as fun and successful as they want it to be," Mitchell said. "We're excited for the season. I think we'll have a great set of leaders on the girls team. Even though we lost a great set of leaders in the seniors that graduated, it always seems like there's always someone there to take their place and jump right in."
While the Ottumwa girls have more familiar faces, the Ottumwa boys will have something of a new look this season. Rick Tanner moves up to take over for longtime OHS head boys coach Jeff Smith as the former Evans Middle School cross-country coach will get a chance to continue coaching a few former pupils, including Garrett Pumphrey who led Ottumwa's middle school boys both as a seventh and eighth-grader the past two seasons.
"One of my best traits in the past has been making connections with kids," Tanner said. "If we can get our numbers up over the course of time and get the right kids out, we can make some real strides with our program."
Pumphrey paced the Ottumwa eighth-grade boys last year at the Washburn Classic, the annual middle school state cross-country meet, finishing 21st overall among the 4A boys in 12:01.3 after placing 21st the year before among seventh-grade 4A boys in 12:30.2. Getting used to the longer distance required to run high school cross-country is something the soon-to-be OHS freshman is preparing himself for.
"I've been trying to work on my endurance and speed. There's a lot of good high school runners that I can tell that I'm going to face in high school," Pumphrey said. "I know I'm going to have to step up and do my part to get better. I know all of my teammates are going to push me and, hopefully, I'm going to help push them."
While the OHS boys graduated their top runner from last season, Noah Trucano, the Bulldogs do have several returning athletes set to run this season including juniors Walfret Morales, Lucas Matthiesen and Mitchell's son Quenton who grew into a productive underclassman last year both in boys cross-country and swimming. Tanner may also be getting some re-enforcements from Ottumwa head soccer coach Andy Maw who has encouraged his players to give cross-country a try in hopes of building up their endurance for the upcoming 2024 season this spring.
"I'm not quite sure what to expect this season," Tanner said. "Success breeds success. We may need to take some baby steps. The big goals right now are to get the kids out and have better numbers than we've had.
"We're going to shoot for the best, hope for the best and try to build a successful program here."
The Ottumwa girls cross-country team not only return five of their seven runners that competed in the inaugural Iowa Alliance south division championship meet last year, but return a first-team all-conference runner that was just getting a special junior season started last fall. Jasmine Luedtke went from finishing fourth overall in the Iowa Alliance cross-country meet and 27th just a few days later in the Class 4A state-qualifying meet to becoming a state champion on the wrestling mat claiming the 110-pound title with a 4-1 win over Vinton-Shellsburg junior Bree Swenson at the inaugural Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament clinching a perfect 33-0 season.
"I say this every year, but I want to qualify for the state cross-country meet," Luedtke said. "It seems like it get farther and farther away each year, but I'm always going to try for that top-15 spot. I want to break 20 minutes as well. Being able to prove to myself I can push myself to a faster pace, I feel like I can accomplish that.
"I hold myself to a higher standard because I'm a state champion. I try to prove to myself that I am that type of quality all-around athlete. Wrestling and running are two different sport, but mentally it's a matter of telling yourself that if you're a state champion in one you can push yourself to another level in another sport."
Luedtke, Eve Rust, Kaelin McElderry, Silvie Monaghan and Yaeli Carapia all posted top-30 finishes for the Ottumwa girls last fall at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet in Marshalltown. All five runners are back this year looking to take both their individual skills and the success of the team to a higher level this season.
"I've been putting in a lot more miles in during the summer and I'm already seeing my times drop," Rust said. "I'm going into this season with a lot more confidence than before. I've been working on my conditioning and keeping my body healthy. It's definitely helping."
Ottumwa's first meet of the season is scheduled to be the Johnston Invitational, which is currently scheduled to be run in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 26. Rust made her varsity debut at Johnston two years ago when the meet was run under the stars as 'Twilight' invitational.
"I'm really hoping my time is a lot better against those top-quality runners," Rust said. "Even thinking about it, I get nervous, but I just want to do good."
