OTTUMWA – No one would blame Andy Wartenberg, Laura Carrell on Sonja Larkin if they wanted to hit the snooze button on Sunday.
Or, for that matter, any day this week. They, along with the dozens of volunteers that helped put on the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, certainly earned a little extra rest.
"I think the term is a good tired," said Wartenberg, executive director of Meet Ottumwa. "There were a lot of people that worked really hard to make this happen. I think things turned out really well."
For the second time in five years, youth baseball teams from across the country made the journey to the City of Bridges in quest of completing a memorable summer with a World Series championship. While it was ultimately Mid-Atlantic regional champion Bridgewater that brought the title home to central New Jersey, all 10 teams walked away from the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex having enjoyed their week in southeast Iowa taking in all the sights and sounds of the Midwest.
"There were memories we made here that will last a lifetime," Bryant (Arkansas) manager Paul Speer said. "Every kid dreams of being part of something like this. Our boys will always get to look back on this and say they were part of World Series. When they're older, they'll get to remember what it meant to be here and be a part of this tournament."
Several teams, even in defeat, took some time during the tournament to get team photos with all the family and friends that made the trip along with their respective teams from as far west as Sandy, Oregon and Tri-Valley, California to as far east as Greater Keene, New Hampshire. By the time the Bridgewater bus pulled out late Saturday afternoon, the sounds of celebration were all that mattered to the Babe Ruth World Series task force that once again made sure the City of Bridges hosted a great tournament.
"Watching this, watching these kids get back on the buses to go home with the smiles on their faces, it what makes all this worth it," said Carrell, Meet Ottumwa's executive director. "You hear them laughing, you hear them joking and you see how excited they are. They're going to get a great welcome when they get home. That's what makes all the hard work totally worth it."
Wartenberg and Carrell were on the ground floor of making sure everyone from the teams and fans that participated in the World Series to the officials in charge of Babe Ruth baseball were able to have an enjoyable experience within the community while helping the tournament run as smoothly as possible. That included making sure all the events surrounding the tournament, from the champions banquet the night before the first games to the closing ceremonies following Saturday's championship game, went off without a hitch.
"We started this process about two years ago," Wartenberg said. "We got slowed down a little bit last year because of COVID-19, but Laura and I have been working on this for two years.
"To see that actually happen says so much about this community. All the positive feedback we got back from all the teams is great. Everyone pulled together to make this happen."
For Larkin, there were two roles to play during the Babe Ruth World Series. One was being in charge of the Babe Ruth task force, which included organizing all the help needed to put on the tournament from announcers to bat boys to ticket takers and even several volunteers that helped shuck ears of sweet corn for the champions banquet.
The other role for Larkin this past week was as a proud parent as her son, Brayden, took the field for Ottumwa helping the host team go 3-3 in the tournament. Ottumwa ultimately finished in a tie for third place with Eau Claire, Wisconsin, earning individual trophies for one of the program's top finishes in a World Series.
"I'm very exhausted, but I love baseball, so it makes it all worth it in the end," Larkin said. "To see both my boys play in a Babe Ruth World Series has made it absolutely worth all the hard work."