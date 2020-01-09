OTTUMWA – Almost on cue, a verbal thud could be heard throughout the renovated weight room at Ottumwa High School just as athletic director Scott Maas was describing the benefits of the improvements.
“See that? You can drop weights in here now,” Maas said. “Before, when we had wooden planks in here, you had to worry about them going through the floor. We don’t have to worry about that anymore.”
The platforms and wooden floor have been removed from the room, replaced by new flooring that allows students better space to work out. New equipment, from new 45-pound bars to bumper plates, new dumbells and machines to work on upper and lower body muscles were all on display for the public at the school’s official open house on Thursday afternoon.
While Maas and Ottumwa physical education instructor Joe Curran spoke about the new equipment and the benefits to the students, both current and former student athletes put the equipment to good use. Connor Sutton, a key contributor to consecutive CIML Metro Conference boys track and field team titles at OHS, was one of those getting a work out in utilizing the open space and new weights on Thursday.
“That open space is probably the biggest difference compared to when I was using this weight room in high school,” Sutton said. “The platforms ate up a big chuck of the space. It made it difficult for everyone to come in here and warm up at once. Now that it’s all on the same level, it’s easier to get everyone in here and get a good lift in during the time you’re here.”
The current renovations came through funding from the Legacy Foundation and the Ottumwa A-Club combined with district funds to support the project at a total cost of $90,488. Ottumwa last updated the weight room in 2002 when then state-of-the-art platforms were installed.
According to Sutton, taking the platforms out will help student athletes be able to not only have more room for workouts, but also be able to perform workouts more safely.
“There was a workout known as ice breakers where you would jump side to side for 25 seconds. When the platforms were in here, you would roll your ankles like crazy,” Sutton said. “The space difference is really amazing.”
John Jaeger, OHS head baseball coach and physical education instructor, agreed that the renovations will help students achieve both physical and mental strength when going up against the biggest schools in the state on the playing field.
“You’ve got so much room to move around. Some of the new kids will now be able to work on different body movements,” Jaeger said. “It gives the kids a feeling that we’ve got the same stuff the Waukees, the Johnstons and the Southeast Polks of the world have. At least in terms of strength, it puts us on the same level.”
Brian Goodvin, head coach of the Ottumwa High School football team, talked about the long-term impact the renovations can have on building a foundation of success for the OHS athletic program.
“The top thing that it does is let our kids know that we’re making a huge investment in the strength and conditioning program,” Goodvin said. “They’re not just hearing us talk about it. They’re seeing the commitment. All of our football players are now in Coach Curran’s class. They’re getting their strength and conditioning taken care of throughout the course of the day. That really helps get them in here and frees a lot of kids that are multi-sport athletes up to still develop their strength and conditioning while participating in all the sports.”
New flooring, new 45-pound bars, new bumper plates, new dumbbells, new dumbbell racks, four ham-glute matchines, two late pulldown machines, a combo stock pulley maching, storage attachments, bar rotation attachments, reverse bar hook attachments and new hex bars were all on display inside the newly-renovated OHS weight room. The district also moved the older dumbells to the OHS fitness center with the weight room flooring being moved to Evans Middle School to enhance that facility’s existing fitness space in the gymnasium balcony.
“In the 1970s up until 1981, Ottumwa students lifted up underneath the stone bleachers underneath the wood gym. You’d actually hit your head when you’d spot on a bench press,” Curran said. “You used to be able to feel it up on the first floor of the high school if someone dropped a weight. Now, you can’t even feel on the other side of this room.
“We’ve got 40 kids a period over seven periods a day in here, so this equipment can take a beating, but we’ve got state-of-the-art equipment now. I’m glad we’ve got it. Kids are going to travel around to different schools and they’ll see we’ve got stuff that’s just as good if not better. I like Ottumwa kids having good stuff and it took a team effort to give this to our kids.”