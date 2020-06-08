OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Edge opened the season with four different teams competing at the Burlington Rec Plex over the weekend.
The Edge 10U Black claimed the team championship, going 5-0-1 during the two-day tournament. In the first tournament for the team after a long layoff this spring due to the coronavirus, the Edge looked sharp at the plate in six games scoring 55 runs including an 11-1 rout of the Beardstown Blitz in the title game.
The Ottumwa Edge 14U squad started their season strong this weekend with a third-place finish in Burlington. Competing against teams from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, the Edge advanced all the way to the championship semifinals losing to the eventual tournament champions, Cobras ‘05, in the semifinal contest 5-2.