OTTUMWA – This summer will take another step toward normal as Babe Ruth Baseball players and families from across the United States meet in Ottumwa Aug. 14-21 for the 14-Year-Old World Series. Not only is it a return for our boys of summer, it’s also a celebration of Babe Ruth League’s 70th anniversary.
The Ottumwa Babe Ruth World Series team will play host to the Iowa tournament champion and eight teams from their respective regions beginning Saturday, Aug. 14. Opening ceremonies will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the first four games of pool play. Pool play continues through Wednesday, with the single-elimination brackets beginning Thursday. The visiting teams will be announced shortly before the tournament begins, as each team wins their region.
Visiting teams will be treated to several special events during their stay in Ottumwa, including a Downtown scavenger hunt that will have them visiting local business and attractions, and the Champions Banquet, featuring a good old-fashioned sweet corn feed and Iowa barbecue.
Merchandise and tournament passes are now available for purchase on the Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old World Series website: www.14yo.baberuthworldseries.org and by visiting the Meet Ottumwa office, located in the Bridge View Center lobby.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to fill several positions during the tournament. Visit www.14yo.baberuthworldseries.org and click on Volunteer to learn more.
The Ottumwa Babe Ruth World Series is a collaborative effort between Ottumwa Babe Ruth, Meet Ottumwa, the City of Ottumwa, Wapello County, Legacy Foundation and the Ottumwa Community School District.
For more information about the World Series, call the Meet Ottumwa office at 641.684.4303 or email info@meetottumwa.org