OTTUMWA – Opening ceremonies for the 2020 Ottumwa girls softball league will now be held on June 1. The league board has also announced that practices for the upcoming season will begin the week of May 11.
Field clean-up has been moved back to May 2, taking place from 10 a.m. until noon. There is also a coaches meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 9, at noon.
The Ottumwa girls softball league will consist of a season lasting approximately six weeks at this point, baring any further postponements due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Tournaments will follow the season.