MUSCATINE — Mother Nature kept the Ottumwa High School boys golf team from completing a historic season-opening triangular in the debut athletic event for the Iowa Alliance Conference.
Despite a few raindrops on Friday, the Bulldogs were able to post their first results of the 2022 season at the Geneva Golf and Country Club. Ottumwa finished with an 18-hole team score of 381, ultimately winding up 10th in the 14-team tournament.
Iowa City Liberty was able to bring home the team championship with a team score of 309, edging Pleasant Valley by four strokes with Central DeWitt finishing seven shots behind the Lightning in third place while North Scott finished fourth coming up eight shots short of the top team score. Action was even closer in the battle for the individual title with Burlington senior Mateo Rascon edging Iowa City Liberty junior J.J. Grimm by a single stroke with an score of 72 as eight golfers finished within five shots of the medalist honors.
After unofficially opening the season with a round of 80 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Chase Thompson posted Ottumwa's lowest score on Friday with a round of 86 to finish in a four-way tie for 32nd in the 76-player field. Dominick Rath's first official round for the Bulldogs ended with an 88 to crack the top 40 while Logan Storto added a 97.
Stephen Brinegar added a 110 for the Bulldogs on Friday while Bryan Coulter posted a 120. Rounding out the scoring for Ottumwa was Russell Ponce with a round of 122.
"We are very young and playing very hard courses early," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are in their first-ever competitions. This will be good experience for us in the long run."
Ottumwa heads to the Grand View Golf Club in Des Moines looking to complete an Iowa Alliance Conference meet on Tuesday.
