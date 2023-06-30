OTTUMWA — Golfers in the Cedar Creek women and senior men's league came together on Tuesday for a 'Fun Day' of golf. Combined, 59 golfers made up 15 teams that enjoyed a morning on the course as well as hot dogs, chips, drinks and prizes after the round.
On the front nine, bringing in the lowest team score with a 32 were Leann Price, Ann Allison, Rick Wemer and Ken Phillips. Kim Ardueser, Joyce Witzenberg, Kevin Kelly and Mark Wagner finished second on the front nine with a 33 while Marilyn Stempel, Kathy Jaske Gardner, Mark York and Jim Agee finished third also posting a 33.
Janet VanDenBerg, Susie Wilson, Jack Guiter and Terry Hugen finished first on the back nine with a round of 32. Finishing second on the back nine were Jenny Stokes, Lora York and Steve Greene with a 33 while Kay Spieler, Kim Hellige, Dennis Brown and Ken Stober also posted a 33, finishing third.
Prizes awarded following the round went to York, who made the longest putt on the first hole, and Janet Vinyard who sank the longest putt on the 16th. Price and Wilson were awarded the 'super golfer' capes after hitting the closest shots to the pin with Price hitting the closest shot on the eighth hole while Wilson had the closest shot on the 13th.
