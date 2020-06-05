MARSHALLTOWN — Ottumwa High School teammates Joe Hammer and Cale Leonard turned the Elmwood Junior Amateur into a back-nine battle of Bulldog golfers.
In the end, Hammer used consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, overcoming a triple-bogey on the 10th to edge Leonard by a single stroke. Hammer finished with a one-over par round of 71 on Thursday, holding on with pars on the final three holes.
Leonard finished second alone with a two-over par round of 72. Down by as many as three strokes after three bogeys on the first five holes, Leonard briefly took the lead from Hammer with birdies on the 11th and 12th holes.
Hammer and Leonard might not be done battling each other this week on the course. The two are both set to play in the 36-hole, two-day Southeast Iowa Amateur starting Saturday at The Preserve course at Lake Rathbun.