MUSCATINE – Even the best golfers in the world can make a mistake during a round.
Being able to respond from that mistake determines which golfer can call themselves the best in a tournament at the end of the day. Cale Leonard proved to have that resolve in the season opener for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team, bouncing back after a triple-bogey on the ninth hole to earn meet medalist honors at the Muscatine Muskie Invitational on Friday.
Leonard led the young Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish as the only golfer in the field to break par in his first trip around the Geneva Golf and County Club. The all-state senior wouldn't drop a shot on the back nine, rolling in three birdies to post a one-under par 70 beating Pleasant Valley junior Sam Johnson by two strokes.
"I felt like I was hitting the ball pretty well throughout the day. I was hitting my putts well and my short game was really working for me," Leonard said. "Part of that ninth hole was a bad decision by me. That's something I've gotten better at over the past few years having played more rounds.
"You just have to bounce back. Those kind of things happen to everybody. Everyone makes mistakes. It's how you respond that seperates people."
Tyse Barker and Trent Grooms, Ottumwa's only other two returning varsity players along with Leonard, opened their seasons posting rounds consistent with the end of last season. Barker nearly holed an eagle on his approach to the 18th, rolling home a short birdie putt on the way to shooting a season-opening 90 for the Bulldogs while Grooms added a 96, improving by eight shots on the back nine during the round.
Ottumwa posted a season-opening team total of 360, finishing 55 shots behind tournament team champion Pleasant Valley and 19 shots shy of a top-five finish in the 13-team tournament. Making their varsity debuts, Logan Storto and Cade Houghland each posted scores of 104 while Chase Thompson finished with a 107, but closed his round getting up and down from off the green to avoid a double-bogey or worse on the 18th.
"Honestly, we didn't have any expectations on what type of scores we wanted everyone to shoot coming in," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "It's a course we've never even played before as a team, let alone for the freshmen golfers that were playing in their very first varsity meet.
"I think the guys started out really nervous. There were two or three holes early in the round where guys were hitting some squirrly shots and not making very good contact. Once they got their feet under them, you tell they were starting to play well and started gaining some confidence with their short game."
Leonard led the rally that allowed Ottumwa to ultimately hold off Davenport Assumption by two strokes for eighth place. After his triple-bogey left Leonard two shots behind Johnson for the top individual score on the front nine, Leonard matched Johnson's birdie on the par-3 11th with one of his own.
In fact, Leonard birdied three of the five par 3s on the Geneva course. Johnson, meanwhile, could not gain a shot on the back nine and could not rally after a double-bogey on the 14th and a bogey at 15 ultimately helped Leonard rise back to the top of the individual leaderboard by the end of the day.
"I just kind of did everything well," Leonard said of his play on the back nine. "I didn't really sink any crazy putts. I just kind of played some solid golf. I've never seen this course before, so come out of it playing this well despite a bad shot on the ninth is pretty encouraging."
Ottumwa will be tested again on Monday. The Bulldogs head to the tough Briarwood Golf Course to battle in the Ankeny Centennial Invitational starting at noon.
"There's no comparison between (Geneva) and Briarwood," Leonard said. "Still, this is a good starting point for the season. There's definitely room to improve, but it'll be a whole different animal for us on Monday."