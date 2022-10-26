OTTUMWA — When it came to a fun way to close out the fall portion of the Indian Hills men's golf season, Michael Wetrich had an interesting idea.
To pull it off, Wetrich looked to longtime friends that grew up playing the game in Ottumwa just like he did. The result was a talented group of 'old guys' that competed in a fun exhibition with the young talents that make up the 10th-ranked Warrior golf squad. So began what could be a brand-new new Ottumwa golf tradition known as the 'Warrior Cup,' a one-day tournament features a condensed format to perhaps the biggest international competition in professional golf.
"I tried to run it like a mini-Ryder Cup. We played best-ball on the first nine holes, played alternate shot for the next nine and finished it out with the eight singles matches," Wetrich said. "It's just for fun, but it's a good experience to play and have something like this in Ottumwa."
When it was all said and done, many of the best golfers from Ottumwa were able to bring home the inaugural 'Warrior Cup' with an 11-5 win over the IHCC golfers. Former Ottumwa city champions Aaron O'Brien and Jeff Collett each went 3-0, as did Des Moines native and Iowa PGA standout J.D. Anderson while team captain Dusty Stewart and former two-time Iowa High School state champion Matthew Walker each picked up a pair of victories against the Warrior golfers.
"I just kind of helped organize everything from our side to get a team ready to play," said Stewart, who played for IHCC from 2000-2002 before moving on to continue playing college golf at Southern Illinois. "There's definitely a big advantage for us having local knowledge of the golf course. We've also got a team full of good players. It was a really fun event. Micheal and I were just talking one day about having a fun event and we just decided one day to get their guys up against eight scratch golfers to have a competitive, fun match."
Indian Hills freshman Grant Greazel helped keep the Warrior team even after best-ball play, teaming up with Damian Owner to earn a one-up win over Walker and reigning Ottumwa city champion Nate Smith to even the 'Warrior Cup' at 2-2. Greazel and Jose Miguel Ramirez lost 2 and 1 in the first of the four alternate-shot matches on the back nine as the scratch golfers went up 5-3 before four close wins in singles play clinched the Warrior Cup with five of the eight matches ending on the 18th hole including a 1-up win by Stewart over Greazel in the penultimate match of the day.
"We haven't played for a couple weeks. We've been catching up on school and our games are a bit rusty," said Greazel, a graduate of Marshalltown. "We just went out there to have fun. I know some of their names having played in Iowa Amateur events. There good players. It's always fun to play against them."
Walker closed out the inaugural Warrior Cup with a 2-up win over IHCC sophomore Damian Osner, who earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week honors earlier this fall while helping lead Indian Hills to team titles at the Siouxland Invitational and Bent Tree Intercollegiate. Having played and excelled for the Iowa Hawkeyes after winning state high school championships for the Ottumwa Bulldogs, Walker was impressed with the play of the 10th-ranked Warriors.
"They have a lot of game," Walker said. "If they keep plucking at it, good things will come. They have a really good team. Hopefully, they can get it done and bring home a national championship."
Wetrich will be looking to guide the Warriors towards that national title with the spring season schedule teeing off Mar. 13 at the Lindenwood Invitational in St. Charles, Mo. While the team will be working hard throughout the rest of the fall and winter to be ready to make a championship run in the spring, Wetrich was happy to put together a fun day of golf in his hometown.
"I grew up playing out here at the Country Club. It's a big part of my life," Wetrich said. "I love that I was able to bring Indian Hills out here and give some of our local people a chance to meet some of our international players that have come here from all around the world.
"It was a great event. Hopefully, we can keep doing it."
