DES MOINES — The Ottumwa girls and boys basketball team will have to wait until next week to make the trip to Des Moines Roosevelt.
Friday's winter storm that passed through the state forced Des Moines Public Schools to declare a virtual snow day, postponing all activities for the day. The games will be made up on Monday, Feb. 1.
Ottumwa has also announced that scheduled varsity home CIML Metro games against Des Moines East originally rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19 have now been moved back to Saturday, Feb. 13. Tip-off for the varsity girls game is 2 p.m. Varsity boys will follow.
Several schools across the state were forced to postpone school due to the winter weather conditions. Ottumwa and Davis County were two of the first schools on Friday to cancel classes due to road conditions.
Ottumwa bowling at Des Moines East and boys swimming at home against Des Moines Roosevelt, Oskaloosa and Centerville on Thursday were both called off due to inclement weather.