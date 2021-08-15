OTTUMWA – Greater Keene's first run of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World put Ottumwa behind for the first time in the tournament.
It was a deficit that didn't last long. Ottumwa responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning, taking the lead for good improving to 2-0 with a 9-5 on day two of action at the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball complex.
Tallahassee/Leon joined Ottumwa in starting 2-0 in the tournament, erasing a five-run deficit to earn a 13-9 win to spoil the debut of Sandy, Oregon. The Florida squad scored five times in the top of the seventh, taking the outright lead in the National division of the tournament.
Bridgewater, meanwhile, made the most of their tournament debut on Sunday. The New Jersey squad walked off with a 4-3 win over Eau Claire, Wisconsin, dropping the Ohio Valley regional champions to 1-1 in the National division led by Ottumwa in the pool-play standings.
Day two of the tournament wrapped up on Sunday night with a 9-3 win by Tri-Valley over Rapid City in a battle of teams looking to avoid falling to 0-2 in the tournament. Tri-Valley scored five times in the second, opening a 6-0 lead over the Midwest Plains champion from South Dakota.