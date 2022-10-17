OTTUMWA — Missy Carson-Roark. Dan Staggs. Steve Wetrich, Sr.
With those three names, the Ottumwa High School Athletics Hall of Fame is once again a reality.
The first new class of inductees took their place this past week among former OHS coaches and student athletes as part of the Homecoming ceremonies. All three were officially honored this past Friday night prior to the Ottumwa High School football game against Des Moines North at Schafer Stadium.
Carson-Roark is a 1978 graduate of Ottumwa High School. Following that, Carson-Roark attended Creighton University before returning to Ottumwa to begin a career in education starting with the AEA and eventually becoming a building principal at Horace Mann, Liberty Elementary and Evans Middle School.
Carson-Roark finished her career as an administrator after serving five years as principal at Davis County. Besides playing and coaching at Ottumwa, Carson-Roark's daughter (Olivia) and son (Joseph) also competed for the Bulldogs in a variety of activities with Olivia Roark following in her mother's footsteps playing for legendary head softball coach Frank Huston earning all-state honors for the Bulldogs before moving on to play college softball at Missouri State University.
Missy Carson-Roark accomplishments include at Ottumwa include being named the 1978 OHS Female Athlete of the year, qualifying for the 1978 state track and field championships and helping the Bulldogs win the 1976 state softball championship Track. Carson-Roark was a 1978 second-team all-state selection in softball, playing in a school record 18 state softball tournament games, while lettering in basketball, softball and music. Carson-Roark also participated three times in the NCAA College World Series at Creighton.
Dan Staggs was a graduate of Keokuk High School where he and his partner, Donny Romes, won the state high school boys' tennis doubles title in 1956. Staggs was also a member of the Keokuk Community College basketball team, which won the state junior college tournament in 1958.
Staggs and his wife, Carol, moved to Ottumwa in 1963. Staggs started teaching physical education at OHS in 1964, the same year that he started the boys' tennis program, before starting the high school girls tennis program in 1965.
Besides coaching the Ottumwa High School tennis teams, Staggs also ran summer tennis programs. Away from the tennis court, Staggs coached the sophomore boys' basketball team for several years under Coach Bob Kramer before serving as the head boys' basketball coach for five years.
Along with his career in coaching, Staggs was a referee for high school basketball for many years. Staggs retired from teaching in 1997, but never stopped coaching.
Staggs was the 2016 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction Award and was inducted in 1982 into the Iowa Tennis Hall of Fame. Staggs also served on the IGHSAU and IHSAA tennis advisory committees.
The city of Ottumwa named six tennis courts in his honor. Because of his contributions to Ottumwa Athletics, the Ottumwa A-Club gives a deserving coach an annual Dan Staggs Award.
Wetrich was born in Ottumwa to Dr. David and Ardys Wetrich, graduating from OHS in 1980 before attending the University of Iowa. In 1982, Wetrich married Jan White of Ottumwa and graduated from the College of Dentistry in 1987 with a Doctor of Dental Science degree.
Wetrich has three children, Steven (Megan) Wetrich, Amy (Calvin) Woodard, and Michael (Marissa) Wetrich. Wetrich practiced dentistry in Ottumwa for 33 years before retiring in July of 2020.
Currently, Wetrich spends his time playing golf and watching his five grandchildren (Ty, Emma, Ella, Tate, and Palmer) participate in all their different activities. Wetrich lettered one year at OHS in tennis and track during his athletic career, lettered two years in golf, three years in basketball and football.
Wetrich received honorable mention all-state for two years in football and two years in basketball. Wetrich was also the varsity team captain for the Ottumwa Bulldog football team during his junior and senior years, accounting for over 3,500 yards in rushing and passing as starting quarterback.
Wetrich still holds the record for passing percentage and five touchdown passes in a single game. In 1980, Wetrich participated in the Iowa High School Shrine Football game.
On the basketball court, Wetrich was a two-year captain for the Bulldogs scoring over 500 points in his career and had a program-record 15 assists in a single game. Wetrich was awarded the Ottumwa High School Outstanding Athlete of the year in 1980.
Ottumwa's original hall of fame was established in 1965 and denoted 68 individuals who were inducted. In 2021, a committee was formed and the Hall of Fame was given a second chance.
The committee decided to keep the same criteria from 1965, thus retro-inducting 111 members. Those members, along with the 68 bulldog greats from the original, can be found on the digital hall of fame.
Beginning in 2022, in correlation with the 100-year celebration of Ottumwa High School, the Hall of Fame Committee will begin honoring past Bulldogs with an induction class and a recognition class every year. The recognition class is designed to honor those already selected as automatic qualifiers for the Hall of Fame, 111 individuals already in the past 50-plus years.
"The committee wanted to find a way to recognize the accomplishments of arguably the greatest athletes Ottumwa has seen over the last 50-plus years," Ottumwa activities director Brandon Brooks said. "We feel having two classes every year will help give recognition to those individuals as well."
Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 induction class. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 1, 2023.
Anyone wanting to nominate an athlete can visit www.ottumwaschools.com or contact the Ottumwa Community School District for more information.
