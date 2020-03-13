OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Little League Baseball board announced on Friday that all league activities have been suspended until April 6. The decision was made by Little League International with all league activities across the country suspended in the wake of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
Ottumwa Little League will have sign-ups on Saturday at the Bridge View fields. Sign-ups will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Both tryouts for the league and the 2020 Draft Night fundraiser have been postponed until after April 6. Ottumwa Little League’s opening day is currently scheduled for April 25 at the Midwest fields.