Ottumwa Little League announces dates

Dates have been announced for the upcoming Ottumwa Little League baseball season.

The Super Pee Wee manager's meeting will be held at the Union Park fields on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Try-outs for Pee Wee teams, for players ages 7-9, will also be held at Union Park on May 11 and 13 from 6-8 p.m. Check-in will be held each day at 5:30 p.m.

Try-ouys for Minors and Majors (ages 10-12) will be held at Union Park May 12 and 14 from 6-8 p.m. Check-ins will be held each day at 5:30 p.m.

Draft night for the upcoming season will be held on May 15 at the Hotel Ottumwa. The Pee-Wee Draft will be from 6-7:30 p.m. The Minors and Majors Draft will be held from 7:30-9 p.m.

Kids only need to attend one of the dates for their respective age groups. Managers are still needed for the upcoming season.

For more information, call Sam Long at 641-777-3668 or Andy Orona at 641-680-0926. All Little League baseball activities have been on hold since Mar. 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

