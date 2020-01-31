OTTUMWA — The city of Ottumwa will have one unifed Little League baseball organization this season. Sam Long, president of the Ottumwa Little League board, announced on Friday that Ottumwa American and Ottumwa Little League have officially merged heading into the 2020 campaign.
"We've got to leave baseball better than we started," Long said. "We want to leave Little League baseball in Ottumwa in a better place. This removes the league boundries. It makes it easy for parents. They don't have to go to sign-ups and be asked where they live and go through any confusion in determining which league their children need to be a part of. Now, you come to the baseball table, sign-up and you know you're a part of Ottumwa Little League baseball."
With the official approval coming from Little League International this week, Ottumwa Little League is in the midst of preparing for the new season beginning with sign-ups on Feb. 15 at Dunham Sports from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Sign-ups will be held at the same time at Dunham Sports on Feb. 22, 29 and Mar. 7 . Sign-ups will also be held Mar. 14 and 23 at the diamonds.
Ottumwa Little League's opening day is currently scheduled for April 25 at the Midwest fields. All three Little League Baseball facilities (National, Midwest and American fields) will be utilized throughout the upcoming season.