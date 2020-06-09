OTTUMWA — It would have been baseball. Except, it wouldn’t have been.
That’s how Ottumwa Little League president Sam Long could best describe what pushing forward with a 2020 season would looked like. Between several lost weeks waiting just to start the season and the numerous guidelines that would have been required to play ball, the tough decision was finally made last weekend by a board that held out hope as long as possible to put the first unified season of Ottumwa Little League baseball on the field this summer.
With an eye towards 2021, and several successful seasons beyond next year, Ottumwa Little League will not play ball in 2020. Ottumwa joins a growing list of area Little Leagues including Appanoose, Jefferson and Monroe counties who have all cancelled their seasons.
“Once we started doing the math and looking at the risk of exposure, it just got so high,” Long said. “If you have one sick kid and you go back two weeks, he’s been around half the league by that point. The great thing about baseball is that kids get interact with so many other kids, but when you’re talking about something as contagious as this, that’s the bad part too.
“We had parents the day before we officially canceled the season, roughly 30 parents, that told us they were not going to be a part of this season. That included some of our coaches and their families. We had some of our most dedicated volunteers that felt like the risk was too great right now. They would rather take a season off, get everyone healthy, get this figured out and come back next season ready to go even stronger.”
Long had been hopeful that Ottumwa Little League would eventually be able to push forward with a season, the first in which all teams would be under the same umbrella with the merger of American Little League earlier this year. The cancellation of this season will require almost 400 families be refunded for registration fees or have their funds prorated towards the 2021 season.
Had Ottumwa Little League pressed forward with a season, making all the same financial commitments required to make every season happen, a sudden stoppage would have taken an even greater toll on the financial health of the league.
“We know on day one of the season we’re going to spend about $12-15,000 on everything from uniforms, baseballs, chalk. All those things you need to run a baseball league,” Long said. “The question became that, if we got started and practiced for a week or two and had a COVID-19 case and shut down for two weeks without any games being played, how many of those kids would come back? If we had to refund at that point, we had to ask ourselves what that would do to our league viability.
“It became a risk and a roll of the dice to start this season and hope that we would have made it through okay. The risk was just too high this season, but we know if we wait until next season, we’ll be financially viable to keep going for the next 20 years.”
Even while Little League Baseball’s international board made the tough decision to cancel the Little League World Series earlier this spring, Ottumwa Little League made plans to play baseball throughout the summer. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds finally gave all youth activities the green light to begin play on June 1 with Ottumwa Little League’s board preparing a COVID-19 return-to-play plan that included general guidance on social distancing, the cleaning and disinfecting of all player’s equipment, the elimination of plate meetings, team drinks, sunflower seeds, gum, spitting and even the traditional postgame handshake between teams.
“We worked with Tim Richmond at Wapello County Health and had talked with him back in March on coming up with a plan before Little League Baseball had even announced their own guidelines,” Long said. “We probably worked on our plan for six hours doing research on what the CDC was recommending even back in early March. We’ve got the plan on our website (www.ottumwalittleleague.com) for any parent that wants to see what might still be in place before next season.
“We had also planned on doing some things with our schedule to stagger our start times and have a pair of doubleheaders a week. That would limit the number of crossovers through the season, which would mitigate some exposure risks.”
In the end, the risks were not worth taking even if it meant losing an entire summer of Little League baseball. Besides the physical and financial risks, practicing the health guidelines ultimately took a lot away from the spirit of the game, according to Long.
“I completely understood the guidelines and completely understand that we don’t know enough about this (COVID-19) and how it impacts younger kids,” Long said. “If it’s tough to get high school kids to maintain social distance during practice, you can imagine how tough it would be to get kids as young as our Super Pee Wee (ages 4-7) to social distance. It can be like herding cats when a ball is hit their way. You’re doing pretty good as a coach if you can keep them focused on the field at running after the ball instead of running after a bird or a bug flying through the outfield.
“This is probably one of the toughest times for these kids. I feel bad for them. So many of the kids haven’t seen there buddies since the middle of March and they might see them again until school starts.”
For some older kids, there is still a chance to get back on the diamond this summer with 20 of the Ottumwa Little League 12-year-old players able to qualify to play Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball this summer. Long will also be busy this summer coaching the Ottumwa Titans travel baseball team along with T.J. Heller. The Titans opened the season winning a tournament title in Waterloo this past weekend.
Monroe County Little League is keeping baseball alive in Albia this summer, offering a Sandlot League with players showing up at the diamond each night Monday thru Thursday. Those that show up are split into teams with 8-10 year-olds playing Mondays and Wednesdays while older Little Leaguers play Tuesdays and Thursdays.
As for Ottumwa, Long has mentioned that baseball might be able to return this fall with a potential season focused mostly on younger players.
“We know most of our 10-12 year-olds are going to go on to play football in the fall, but our younger kids won’t have another chance for an organized sport until YMCA basketball in the winter,” Long said. “We’re looking really hard at the potential for Super Pee Wee and Pee Wee baseball in the fall. A lot of that will come down to how the restrictions are lifted as we go through the summer and how things go for high school baseball and softball. Will school start normally? We’re watching how things go with everyone else to make the decision that is best for our kids.”