OTTUMWA – The final day of in-person sign-ups for the upcoming Ottumwa Little League baseball season will be held this Saturday at Kirkland Fields (American Little League), located at 1002 W. Williams Street. Sign-ups will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with Giving Day also taking place for donated equipment to be picked up.
Try-outs for the upcoming season will be held at Holder Fields (the former Midwest Little League diamonds) at 2100 W. 2nd Street. Try-outs will take place Mar. 22-25 with each player required to attend only one session.
Try-outs for Pee-wee players will be held Mar. 22 and 24 (players must attend only one night) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sign-in will begin at 5 p.m.
Try-outs for the Majors will be held Mar. 23 and 25 (players must attend only one night) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sign-in will begin at 5 p.m.
The annual Little League draft and league fundraiser will be held on Friday, Mar. 26 at the Hotel Ottumwa. There will be first-aid training taking place on Saturday, Apr. 17 at Haggland Fields (the former National Little League diamonds located behind Bridge View Center) at 10 a.m. Fundamental training will be held at 11 a.m.
Opening Day for Ottumwa Little League will be held for the Majors on Saturday, Apr. 24. All other players will have opening days during the week on Apr. 26.