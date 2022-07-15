OTTUMWA — Fundraising efforts are underway for the Ottumwa Little League 9 and 11-year-old baseball teams, each of whom have qualified as district champions to compete in Sioux City at the Iowa State Little League Tournament.
Both teams have raffle tickets available to purchase with funds going to offset the cost of traveling and staying in Sioux City during the week of the state tournament. For the 9U fundraiser, a yeti cooler is the top prize available for the raffle winner with other prizes also available to win while the 11U team is teaming up with Fareway for a $250 meat bundle with shrimp skewers, ribeye steaks, chicken, bacon-wrapped sirloin, cheeseburger sticks, brats, salmon portions, beef gourmet burgers and butterfly chops available to win.
Drawing for both fundraisers will be held on July 19. Call Ryan Goodwin at 641-777-2007 to purchase a 9U raffle ticket, available for $10 apiece or five for $45, or 641-980-0418 to purchase an 11U raffle ticket for one ticket at a price of $5 or five tickets for $20.
Pizza Ranch will also be hosting a tip night for the 11U Little League All-Stars on July 18 from 5-8 p.m. The 11U All-Stars will also be hosting a car wash to help raise funds for the trip to state at Fareway on Friday, July 15, from 3-6 p.m.
Both the Iowa State Little League 9 and 11-year-old tournaments will be held at the Morningside Complex in Sioux City. Both tournaments will be held from July 20-26.
