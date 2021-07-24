Ottumwa Little Leaguers prepare for state

OTTUMWA – It's not that Dawson Weller doesn't have faith in his defense.
It's just that Lucas County couldn't make a lot of contact off the ace of the Ottumwa Little League staff.
Weller clinched his fourth trip to a state Little League tournament earlier this month with a sparkling performance at Memorial Park in Centerville, recording all 18 outs in a 2-0 District 7 championship win over Lucas County on strikes. It was the second district championship in the first year for the unified Ottumwa Little League, bringing together the American, National and Midwest leagues for the first time ever.
"I feel like playing in the unified league this season made the competition better and has us more for the teams we'll have to face this year," Weller said. "I'm hoping we can move beyond state, move on the (Central) regionals and, hopefully, move on the Little League World Series. That's my goal."
In what will already be a memorable summer of baseball in the City of Bridges, Ottumwa's 12U Little Leaguers are hoping to the long five-plus hour trip to Sioux City is actually one of the shorter postseason road trips they will make this summer. Ottumwa opens state tournament play against the hosting program, Morningside, at Pulaski Park with the eventual state championship winner a trip to Indianapolis for the Central Regional Tournament, where this year two tickets to Williamsport, Pennsylvania will be on the line for the champion and runner-up at regionals advancing to the 2021 Little League World Series.
"We actually made the trip to Sioux City for a state tournament four years ago with this group," Ottumwa Little League manager Jeremy Weller said. "It's a long haul, but the kids are excited for it."
Already the Ottumwa Little Leaguers have seen the community support for their postseason dreams. Various fundraisers and overall financial donations are helping with the costs for the team to not only make the trip to Sioux City, but spend nearly a full week in northwestern Iowa.
"It's an expensive trip. Our hotel rooms alone were $9,918. That's quite a burden on the parents," Jeremy Weller said. "We asked the community for support and we've exceeded the goal we set out for. Just like every year, our community is really good about supporting our kids. There wasn't a business I walked into that turned us down. We had great turnouts for our fundraisers at South Hy-Vee and Drugtown. They were good to us as well.
"We were able to raise a little bit more money that what we needed to cover the hotel rooms. That will give us ability to do something fun with the kids while we're out in Sioux City for a week."
The last Iowa State Little League 12U tournament held two years ago saw Ottumwa finish in third place, falling one run shy of qualifying for the state championship game. That was with just two of Ottumwa's three leagues unified.
Now, with a Little League that features talent from the entire city, there are high hopes that Ottumwa can put themselves right in the mix to bring home the first Little League state title in over five decades.
"All of our All-Star players have played travel ball at the highest level. I think that experience and being in the previous state tournaments going up against those tough teams on a regular basis really does prepare us," Jeremy Weller said. "For a lot of these kids, at this point, it's just another game even going into the state tournament. The field is the same distance. The bases are the same distance apart. We're still pitching from the same distance. It's just a matter of taking it one game at a time. If we do all the little things that we preach, we'll find success."
The biggest key to success for any baseball team that is competing this deep into a postseason is the depth of the pitching staff. All six district champions, including Ottumwa, will have to play five games in five days during round-robin pool play with the two teams that post the top-two records advancing to play for the sixth time in six days in the Iowa State Little League championship game on Thursday, July 29, at 8 p.m.
While Dawson Weller gives Ottumwa an ace to have confidence in, Jeremy Weller has confidence in almost any Ottumwa Little League All-Star in being able to step up and be effective on the mound at any point during the tournament.
"We're taking 12 kids and I wouldn't have a problem in letting any of the 12 pitch at any point," Weller said. "We've got some dominant pitching and some deep pitching. I do think that gives us a chance to make a run. I've heard it's been anywhere from 50 to almost 60 years since any Ottumwa Little League team has won a state title. The ability to come together as one league and do that in your first year out adds a little bit of excitement to it."