There were only three Little League baseball programs across the state of Iowa this summer to send a team to all four state tournaments. Morningside got close, sending three teams to state with LeMars taking the District 6 title from the Sioux City program's 11U squad while the Southeast Polk 10U squad derailed Johnston's bid for a District 3 championship sweep.
The unified Ottumwa Little League took a big step forward by completing a district championship sweep, sending the 9U and 11U teams to compete at state in Sioux City while the 10U and 12U squads made the trip to Davenport. Bringing home the program's first state championship, however, is an achievement that will have to wait until next summer after a week filled with tough results against the state's toughest competition.
Both the Ottumwa 10U and 12U squads brought home the first state tournaments wins on Tuesday, breaking out the bats early and often against champions from neighboring District 5. Drake Caldwell hammered out five hits at the plate to pace the Ottumwa 10-year-olds in a 16-10 win over Knoxville at Mike Wiley Field while Will Overturf struck out 15 batters in a five-inning complete-game shutout of the Pella-based Mahaska Midwest Little League, clinching a 10-0 win for the Ottumwa 12-year-olds with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth at Northwest Park.
"We honestly had some heartbreakers during the first couple of games," Ottumwa 12U Little League coach Nate Overturf said. "We've played some really good teams, including a team that will be playing for the title in our very first game. I thought we had a chance to win that one. Our bats just didn't come alive at the right time and we've had guys pitching that haven't pitched much this year.
"After all of that being said, we came out here looking like a completely different team. Guys were hitting the ball. We pitched really well and the guys in the dugout were having a lot of fun. They were hooting and hollering. It was a lot of fun to be a part of this."
The Ottumwa 10-year-olds also showed that the previous results from the state tournament have done little to bring down the enthusiasm of playing the game of baseball together. Ottumwa put three runs on the board in the very first inning, only to be matched by Knoxville in the bottom of the first, before taking the lead for good by sending all nine batters to the plate in the second inning bringing five runs home to open an 8-3 lead.
"These boys have worked hard to be here," Ottumwa 10U coach Blaine Caldwell said. "It all came together for us finally up here. There was great hitting, great pitching and great fielding. It all worked out for us.
"We've just kept pushing to the guys to enjoy this moment in time and have fun playing this game. Win or lose, we want the boys to enjoy it."
Caldwell, who spent most of the game playing first base, showed that joy each time Ottumwa would get a key out as Knoxville stranded the bases loaded in each of the first two innings before leaving two more baserunners after cutting a 16-7 deficit down to six runs in the fifth. Even when the opponent got the better of an at-bat and made it to first safely, as was the case in the fifth when Carson Smith reached with one out to help ignite Knoxville's rally, Caldwell was there with a high-five for his opponent on making it happen at the plate.
"If the kids get a single, I'm there waiting for them with a high-five or a fist bump," Drake Caldwell said. "There's a lot of kids that don't get to play baseball, so it's fun to make new friends on and off the diamond with a lot of these teams."
All four Ottumwa teams have been in the hunt for more state tournament wins throughout the course of the past week. In Sioux City, the Ottumwa 9U team fell just short in losses to Morningside (7-3) and Davenport Southeast (10-6) before nearly pulling off a closing comeback against Grandview, erasing a 6-4 deficit in their final at-bat before a run in the bottom of the seventh allowed Grandview to walk off with a 7-6 win at Pulaski Park.
The Ottumwa 11U team also went 0-4 in state tournament play, facing three of the top programs in the state with losses to Johnston (10-1), Davenport Southeast (13-3) and Grandview (11-3). Ottumwa nearly pulled out one state tournament game, however, erasing a four-run deficit against LeMars on Saturday in Sioux City as run-scoring doubles Nolan Canny and Cohen Meinders opened the Ottumwa rally in the third before Mason Thompson drove in Isaac Palen with a game-tying single in the fourth.
LeMars regained a late 5-4 lead against Ottumwa, trying to put the game away in the sixth. Palen doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by Thompson to tie the game at 5-5 before three singles in the bottom of the sixth allowed LeMars to walk off with a hard-earned 6-5 win.
"Just watching our kids play, you can see how much they love playing together," Ottumwa 11U coach Nate Shilling said. "They're always hyping each other up."
The Ottumwa 12U team finished 1-4 in state tournament play, finishing fifth in the state on the highest level of Little League baseball with three close losses including tough battles with Davenport Southeast and Morningside, who play Thursday night for the state championship and a chance to compete for a spot in the Little League World Series at the Midwest regional tournament out in Indiana. Ottumwa, as it turned out, needed just a few more hits to fall to potentially win four of their five pool-play games after stranding the bases loaded in the sixth inning of a 2-0 loss to Davenport Southeast, seeing an 11-8 lead slip away in the bottom of the sixth on Sunday in a 12-11 loss to Grandview and leaving the tying run stranded in the on-deck circle in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 13-9 loss to Morningside coming up a couple hits short of potentially erasing a 10-run deficit.
"It feels weird to know that I'm done with Little League baseball already. These three years just flew by," Will Overturf said. "It makes me feel a little better to have some success up here at the state tournament. I'm definitely more confident with my pitching and playing the game overall."
Overturf was one of three Ottumwa players to hit a state tournament home run. Before Cale Cundiff could add a three-run homer of his own in the first inning against Mahaska Midwest on Tuesday night, Ethan Gravett drilled his first home run as a Little Leaguer taking the third pitch thrown by Blake Gallaher over the fence in left field to put the first of Ottumwa's 10 runs on the board.
"I'm pretty amazed because I didn't think I could hit one," Gravett said. "That gives me a lot of confidence going into next summer.
"The biggest thing we learned from playing at state to hit the ball and hit it hard," Cundiff added.
