OTTUMWA – An Ottumwa man has been selected by Special Olympics Iowa to serve on Team Iowa at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida during June.
Collins Clingman, 34, qualified by earning a gold medal at the state level event and he will now advance to the national level. At nationals, Clingman will compete in three events: mini-javelin throw, the 50-meter run and 100-meter walk.
The USA Games is an event held once every four years in the United States, offering athletes from across the nation opportunities to compete in summer sports, including many of the 32 Olympic-type sports Special Olympics recognizes globally.
Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics is a sports organization for people of all ages who have intellectual disabilities. The main goal of Special Olympics worldwide is to accept and celebrate individuals in their uniqueness. The organization provides year-round training in Olympic-based sports and is based in 192 countries.
More than 5500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will compete in Orlando June 5-12, 2022 and Clingman is one of 109 athletes who represent Iowa. Over 20,000 volunteers will assist in the national competition this year and more than 125,000 spectators are expected to observe one of the country’s most cherished sporting events.
Clingman’s delegation of family and friends will be among those in the stands at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and Exploria Stadium. Athletes and their families have also been invited to enjoy DisneyWorld while at the USA Games. Since being named to Team Iowa, Clingman and his family have been invited to make appearances at an Iowa Cubs game, at a fund-raising event at Jersey Mike’s in Des Moines, and at this year’s State Special Olympics held last weekend in Ames.
Opening Ceremonies at the national games will be especially exciting this year, too. Grammy-award winning performer Sara Bareilles will headline the event. Other 2022 Ambassadors include Tyra Banks, Mark Cuban, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Evert, Whoopi Goldberg, chef Robert Irvine, Jimmy Kimmel, Rob Lowe, Marlee Matlin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many other well-known personalities from sports, stage and screen. Former Ottumwan, actor Tom Arnold previously served as Master of Ceremonies for the USA Games when it was held in Ames in 2006.
Competition is nothing new to Collins Clingman who, despite a brain hemorrhage which caused permanent injury at birth, has enjoyed Special Olympics for nearly 25 years. Over the years he has competed in a number of different events, and 2022 marks the culmination of more than two decades of active participation in track & field and bowling. Collins’ mother, Judy Clingman who is a retired special education teacher with Ottumwa Schools has assisted as an organizer and volunteer with Special Olympics activities since the early 1980’s.
“We’re so thrilled that Collins has been chosen to be on Team Iowa this year,” said Judy Clingman. “Jim and I are his number one fans and we can’t wait!”
Collins works at Culver’s, the Coal Place and at First Resources and his favorite hobby is ‘anything Amtrak’ plus he and his brother-in-law, John Anderson produce a popular comedic TikTok show called “Cookin’ with Collins,” which can also be viewed on YouTube. But overall, Collins describes himself as “crazy about sports” so Jim and Judy Clingman, along with a number of state-level staff & volunteers will accompany Iowa’s 109 special athletes on a non-stop chartered flight from Des Moines to Orlando.
For more information about opportunities to participate in Special Olympics in our area, contact local director, Deb Pumphrey at 641-777-3425 or volunteer, Judy Clingman at 641-777-3693.
“ABC Sports is expected to cover this year’s USA Games,” explained Judy Clingman. “We believe Opening Ceremonies and select events will be available to view online as well.”