RIVERSIDE – Chris Naegel ran away with the 87th Iowa Open on Sunday, taking over the title won by Ottumwa native Matthew Walker last summer. Naegel carded five birdies in the final round to finish with a scorching three-round 19-under-par total of 197 with rounds of 63, 65 and 69 at Blue Top Ridge, beating Tim O'Neal by four strokes.
Walker finished the tournament with a three-round total of one-under par, posting rounds of 72, 68 and 75 for a 215 total. The former two-time Ottumwa state champion finished in a six-way tie for 21st overall in the tournament.
Ottumwa junior Cale Leonard finished in seventh place on Monday in the two-round Iowa Junior Open. Leonard, seeking his third straight win this summer, followed an opening-round eight-over-par 80 with a three-over-par 75 on Monday, finishing with a 155 (+11) total, six shots short of tournament champion Brandon McCarty.
Joe Hammer finished 16th in the Iowa Junior Open, bouncing back from an opening-round 91 with a second-round total of 74. Hammer and Leonard are set to join their Ottumwa High School teammates next Monday as the Bulldog boys golf team is scheduled to begin practicing for the upcoming 2020 fall season.
Former Indian Hills national champion Andrew Huseman won the open amateur division of the Iowa Open on Sunday. The Ankeny native finished with a final even-par round of 72 to post a final three-round two-under-par total of 214.
"The whole week, I hit the ball well. I made a few birdies that were key," Huseman said. "I had one little mishap on the 16th hole. It was pretty windy, so I was pretty happy with how I controlled the ball."