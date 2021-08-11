OTTUMWA – The games are just about set to begin on the Ottumwa Babe Ruth diamonds.
Three days before the first pitch of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will be thrown, tournament officials were greeted by members of the community as well as the entire Ottumwa 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Star baseball team on Wednesday morning. T.J. Heller, the manager for Ottumwa, reminded his players to enjoy every moment over the next 10 days as participants in the tournament and all the activities surrounding the World Series.
"Some day, you'll be my age and you'll be able to look back and remember that you played in a World Series," Heller said. "You'll be coaching your own kids, your sons and daughters and you'll really want to remember this time. It's special and you're a part of team that played against some of the best players in the country."
Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Andy Wartenberg thanked everyone in and around the community for helping make it possible for Ottumwa to bring a second Babe Ruth World Series to town, from city and county officials to Partners in Progress. Wartenberg also recognized the parents of the Ottumwa Babe Ruth baseball players for their time and effort in helping the community field a competitive team with a beautiful sight for the upcoming tournament.
"We know how tirelessly you've been working out there at the fields getting everything and everyone ready to show off Ottumwa in the best possible way," Wartenberg said.
Ottumwa mayor Tom Lozio also addressed the members of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars. Besides welcoming nine teams from around the country to the City of Bridges, Lozio hopes the Ottumwa players will get the most out of the competition on the field and the commodore off it.
"I think the fun part is this is going to be a fun memory that the kids will have for years to come," Lozio said. "We want everyone to have fun. We want everyone to enjoy our community. The spirit of Babe Ruth baseball is competition and sportsmanship.
"We want to be competitive, we want you to win, but we want you to win in terms of the friendships and future relationships you make this week."
Leonard Hammer, commissioner of the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest region, will serve as the acting director of the World Series. Hammer addressed the community members on Wednesday, letting them know the tournament is in their hands.
"This World Series is yours. We are here to help you facilitate the game." Hammer said. "It's your World Series. From what I've seen so far, it's in pretty good hands."