Ottumwa opens volleyball season

EDDYVILLE — It's as if she never left.
In truth, Ruth Thomas has only been away from the sidelines as the Ottumwa High School volleyball coach for one season. The Bulldogs hit the ground running, playing 11 matches against 10 different teams over the past week at scrimmages hosted by Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Just 48 hours after spending three-and-a-half hours scrimmaging in seven matches at EBF, Ottumwa officially kicked off the 2022 season on Monday at the Knoxville quadrangular. The Bulldogs faced Oskaloosa, Carlisle and the hosting Panthers in three of the first six matches over the first four days of the regular season.
"I love playing on the very first day of the season," Thomas said. "You've got four fantastic teams that are going to be there. The coaches are fantastic. It's a really fun activity to be involved in. It's also efficient. You get to face three teams in three matches without a break. It's good for us to get an opener on the road so we don't have that extra distraction of our first match being in our first home match of the season."
That first home match comes on Tuesday. Ottumwa hosts a familiar conference rival, Des Moines North, in the first meeting between the former CIML Metro conference foes under the Iowa Alliance Conference banner.
"It's be a little bit different with the cross-division matches. Otherwise, we're going to be very familiar with who we're seeing this year playing all the Des Moines Public Schools that we played for so many years in the CIML Metro," Thomas said. "Those competitions are those competitions. No matter what league you're in, you're going to have the highs and lows and in-betweens."
While Thomas has only been away for a year, there are some new faces that are part of the program since the pandemic-altered 14-14 season of 2020 that featured several senior standouts. After guiding Ottumwa to a top 15 ranking in Class 5A and a regional semifinal home match, Thomas decided to step away from the program after leading the Bulldogs to 88 wins in five seasons as head coach.
Now, as she begins her sixth season, Thomas will be coaching a team made up of seven sophomores and six upperclassmen. Sophomore teammates Camdyn Crouse and Rylea Hinebaugh played in all 33 varsity matches as freshmen while Avery Frankie and Makayla Brown also saw significant time on the court in their initial seasons of high school volleyball for the Bulldogs.
Now, all seven sophomores will be coached as OHS athletes by Thomas for the first time.
"I didn't get to see the freshmen from last year play a lot. I didn't even get to see those kids play as eighth graders because I tracking my seventh-grade granddaughter and watching her matches at that time," Thomas said. "What I'm most excited about is the cohesion that's happening in all the groups of players. The comradery and the connections their making with each other, the support they're giving each other, has been fantastic."
Allar, the only player to start all 33 matches last season for Ottumwa, has plenty of experience being coached by Thomas entering her senior season. Having played two seasons of high school volleyball being coached by Thomas and one full season on the court playing with the current crop of sophomores, seniors like Allar have helped bridge any gap that might have existed prior to the start of the regular season.
"I'm really excited having Ruth back. I know her coaching style, but I think it's fun because it's changed a little bit since she's come back," Allar said. "I think that year off gave her different dynamic to see what we need more from the perspective of watching us from the sidelines. I think it's really helped our team out a lot. Our girls really respect her and are really open to listening to everything that she has to teach us.
"We've hoped right back into it and we've gotten right back down to business. Everyone knows what our expectations are, but I think Ruth helps us grow a lot as players and people. She's a really good coach that really emphasizes us on working together as a team."
