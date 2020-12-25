OTTUMWA – Annual postseason awards were handed out to members of the Ottumwa High School volleyball team.
Anne Guest earned the team's offensive leader award after leading the Bulldogs with 178 kills and 54 blocks. Kiley Heller earned the team's defensive leader award after collecting a team-best 268 digs and 36 ace serves as Ottumwa's starting libero.
Guest and Heller were joined on the CIML All-Conference first team by Emma Weilbrenner, Ottumwa's starting setter who finished with a team-leading 454 assists. Weilbrenner was also named the team's Most Valuable Player and was named the recipient of the Big Dog Award for being a strong leader on and off the court.
Avery Baumgartner, who joined OHS teammates Ashley Jones and Chloe Schneckloth as CIML All-Conference second-team selections, was named the team's Most Improved Player and was the recipient of the Coaches' Award given to the player that is always looking to help her team and coaches for the better. Ella Allar earned the Hustle Award for the Bulldogs, who finished 14-14 this season earning a spot in the Class 5A regional semifinals, serving as the team's first home postseason match in nine years.
"This was a very successful season, coaches and players met each day as one more opportunity to play volleyball and were grateful for every match they were able to play," Ottumwa high school head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "We graduate a large group of seniors (Guest, Baumgartner, Jones, Schneckloth, Weilbrenner, Loren Egbert, Klaire Hatfield, Ally Paris and Josie Vonderhaar) who have led this program. They will be missed and tough to replace, but our coaches are confident that our returning players are ready to step up and will be ready for 2021. We are excited to work with each of them next fall."