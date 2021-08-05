OTTUMWA – As the saying goes, this isn't T.J. Heller's first rodeo.
The same can be said for many of the 14-year-olds that Heller is preparing for the upcoming 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. In fact, many of the same players that will be representing Ottumwa against nine of the best youth baseball teams from across the country have been tournament-tested before.
Two years ago, many of the current Ottumwa 14-year-old players won a district Little League title together and came within a run of playing in the Iowa State Little League championship game. Last year, after COVID-19 caused a sudden shutout of activities in the spring, Heller and those same Ottumwa players returned to the diamond in early June picking up right where they left off leading to Ottumwa Titans to first-place in the Cornshucker Touch-em’ All Tournament.
"I'm excited and blessed at the same time. Every kid on that team, I've coached at one time or another in youth baseball," Heller said. "I've known a lot of these kids for many years and I know what they can do. It's a really talented group of kids. My expectations are that we'll compete in every game and make Ottumwa proud of who is representing them."
The full field of 10 teams is set for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series, which gets under way on Saturday, Aug. 14. There are some familiar names from the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series that Ottumwa hosted back in 2016 with Eau Claire, Wisconsin returning to Wapello County after winning the Ohio Valley regional title while West Fargo, North Dakota is back as the runner-up in the Midwest Plains region.
The state of Florida will also send a team to Ottumwa for the second time in five years, this time with Tallahassee/Leon representing the Southeast region. Teams from Arkansas (Bryant), California (Tri-Valley), New Hampshire (Greater Keene), South Dakota (Rapid City), New Jersey (Bridgewater) and Oregon (Sandy) will be making their inaugural trips to the City of Bridges for the tournament hoping to return home as World Series champions.
"We'll definitely have some competition, but we'll be ready for it," Dylan Forney said. "I'm not really nervous yet. I'll probably be a little more nervous the closer we get to the first game, but we've been playing together for several years. We should be able to compete pretty well."
Forney, Keaton Haines, Maddex Kennedy, Chase Thompson, Matthew Mitchell, Mayson Lipp, Jacob Figueroa, Marcus Johnson, Tucker Long, Griffin Johnston, Brayden Larkin, Cameron Manary, Landen Boney, Tatum Telfer and Nolan Heller will the players that will represent Ottumwa in the Babe Ruth World Series. Besides playing together through Little League, Babe Ruth and travel baseball, many of these same players took part in the freshman baseball season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs this summer.
That comrade, according to their coach, should help quell any nerves of playing in the World Series.
"I don't think we'll have the shell-shock of being on a stage of this magnitude," T.J. Heller said. "What I'm most proud of about these kids is the mental standpoint. We've got a lot of kids that have played in state tournaments and for state championships on a variety of high levels. I have no doubt we'll show well and prove ourselves come World Series time."
Besides overcoming the mental pressure of playing in the Babe Ruth World Series, Ottumwa will need to limit the physical mistakes on the field against teams with stellar hitting and stellar pitching. Nolan Heller, who will be playing for his dad once again in the Babe Ruth World Series, talked about what the team has worked on in practice thus far to prepare for the level of competition they'll face starting with a match-up with West Fargo on Aug. 14.
"We've got the pitching machine cranked up to about 90 miles-an-hour. We're making some contact," Nolan Heller said. "Once you get on the field, there's nothing to worry about. You just have to focus on playing ball. It's just another tournament and another chance for us to go after it."