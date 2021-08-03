BEMANJI, MN – Both the Ottumwa and Rathbun Area 13-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars battled into bracket play this past weekend at the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament.
Rathbun Area, the Iowa State tournament champions, lost in a walk-off heartbreaker to the Grand Forks Bombers on Saturday, erasing a 4-0 deficit to win 9-8 to advance to the regional tournament semifinals. Rathbun Area scored four runs in the very first inning and held a 7-4 lead after three before Grand Forks rallied with four runs over the final three innings of the contest.
Jaxon Strickler led Rathbun Area in the regional tournament contest on Saturday with three hits and was one of five Rathbun Area players to score a run against Grand Forks. Logan Bricker added two hits, scoring twice while driving in a run.
The Ottumwa 13-year-old All-Stars, meanwhile, dropped a 13-8 decision to Nebraska state champion Gering on Saturday in regional tournament bracket play. Bryan Coulter doubled twice against Gering and drove in a run as part of three-hit effort while Brandon Flattery doubled and collected two hits while scoring three times and driving in a run as Ottumwa built a 6-2 lead after five before an 11-run rally in the sixth lifted the Nebraska squad to the win.
Coulter led Ottumwa in the regional tournament with four hits while Flattery finished going 3-5 at the plate in Minnesota. Tanner Scott led Ottumwa by scoring four runs in three regional games, matching Milo Canny, David Pickrell, Warner Cook and Carter Tullis by collecting a pair of hits in the regional tournament.
Cook drove in two runs and scored once while Tullis had an RBI and scored twice for Ottumwa in the three games played at the regional tournament. Pickrell had a double, an RBI and scored a run in three games while striking out three batters in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Jonathan Miller, Luke Thompson, Jace Mitchell and Draek Kennedy all collected a hit for Ottumwa in the three games. Mitchell doubled, scored twice and pitched nine innings during the tournament while Kennedy doubled, drove in a run and matched Miller by scoring once.
Matthew Albrecht added an RBI and a run scored for Ottumwa during regional tournament play. Ottumwa fell 16-8 to Missouri state champion Central Ozarks and 11-1 to Grand Forks in the tournament while Rathbun Area fell 7-2 to Gering and 13-3 to Bemidji in pool play.