OTTUMWA – Ottumwa High School softball tryouts will be held this week at Huston Field. The two-part tryouts will take place on Wednesday and Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
All players must attend both sessions. Players are asked to arrive early to sign in, bring their own gloves, bats, helmets and catcher's gear if possible.
There will be some equipment available for those who that do not have the aforementioned items. Parents and/or family members may stay and watch the tryouts.
Players must bring their own drinks. Results of the tryouts will posted the following school day on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Contact OHS head softball Mandi Moore for more information. Questions can be e-mailed to mandi.moore@ottumwaschools.com.