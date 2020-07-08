OTTUMWA — For the second time in as many weeks, a CIML Metro conference softball doubleheader at Frank Huston Field has been called off.
Des Moines Hoover's softball team became the latest summer sports program across the state that has had to deal with the threat of a possible exposure to the coronavirus. The school announced on Wednesday that while no exposure occured, the cancellation was necessary to 'allow some time to research a possible COVID exposure.'
The Des Moines Hoover softball season will continue on Thursday. Both Hoover and Ottumwa are next scheduled to play on Friday with Hoover traveling to West Des Moines Valley while Ottumwa hosts Waukee on Senior Night at 5 p.m.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ottumwa's freshman and sophomore baseball teams returned home after learning on the way to West Des Moines that scheduled games at Dowling Catholic High School had been cancelled. Dowling, which sports the top-ranked varsity baseball team in Class 4A, announced both the abrupt end of both the baseball and softball seasons after a member of the baseball program tested positive for COVID-19.
Des Moines Lincoln's softball team has been in quarantine since last week after three members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19. Those results ultimately led to the cancellation of several games for the Railsplitters, including last Thursday's scheduled trip to Ottumwa.
Locally, the Pekin baseball team cancelled a scheduled home game against Cardinal last Friday after a member of the team came forward citing possible exposure to a family member that had just tested positive for the coronavirus. The Panthers received the green light on Sunday to resume the season after all members of the program tested negative for COVID-19.