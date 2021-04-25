OTTUMWA — Ottumwa's O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 came within one win of clinching a trip to the Iowa American Legion state baseball tournament on Saturday.
On a day filled with thrilling baseball, Ottumwa overcame a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning against Hiawatha Post No. 735, clinching a 5-3 win in the second game of the three-team round-robin Area 4 tournament. Swisher prevented Ottumwa from taking both games and the outright area tournament title, however, scoring four times in the third and four more times in the fourth to earn a 10-6 win over O.B. Nelson, leaving all three teams in the tournament with matching 1-1 records.
Hiawatha defeated Swisher in the opening game, 7-6, in dramatic fashion scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a suicide squeeze. Ultimately, Hiawatha would win the decisive tiebreaker in the tournament allowing just 11 runs in two games, two fewer than either Ottumwa or Swisher.
Ottumwa got a masterful pitching performance from starter Max Thomason against Hiawatha. The OHS senior pitched into the seventh, allowing just two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks before turning the ball over to Mitch Wood.
The big inning for O.B. Nelson came in the bottom of the second. Ottumwa struck for four runs to break the scoreless tie, using three extra-base hits to jump on top.
Thomas Mitchell set the tone for the inning, leading off with double to left field. With two outs, Thomason walked before lightening struck the Hiawatha nine when Ottumwa got a two-run triple from Colton McKinnon and a two-run inside-the-park home run from Tanner Schark with Schark scoring when the Hiawatha outfielder overthrew the cut-off man.
Ottumwa would score their final run in the bottom of the fourth. Thomason walked, McKinnon singled and Jesus Jaime singled to left to put O.B. Nelson up 5-0.
Hiawatha picked up two runs in the top of the fifth when they loaded the bases and scored on a single to left field. Entering the top of the seventh with Ottumwa leading 5-2, Hiawatha mounted a threat as they put the first two hitters on base.
Wood in relief struck out the first hitter, but walked the next hitter to load the bases. Wood hit the next batter, forcing in a run, as Hiawatha close the gap to just two runs with one out. Wood struck out the next hitter before a ground out to second base ended the threat and gave Ottumwa the win.
McKinnon, Schark, and Mitchell each collected two hits for Ottumwa. Thomason picked up the win on the mound with a save credited to Wood.
Coming off the win in game one, Ottumwa looked to lock up a bid to advance to the state legion tournament in Ames next weekend with a victory over Swisher. McKinnon would take the mound in game two.
Hitting first as the visitors, Ottumwa went down in order to start the contest, while Swisher would strike for a single run in the bottom of the first to give them a 1-0 lead. Following a scoreless second inning, Ottumwa would load the bases in the top of the third and pick up two runs on an infield single by Schark and sharp single through the 5-6 hole by Wood as Ottumwa took a 2-1 lead.
Ottumwa's lead would be short-lived. Swisher struck for four runs in the bottom of the third. Ottumwa would even the score in the of the fourth picking up three runs with the help of several wild pitches by the Swisher hurler, Alexander Neal, followed by run-scoring singles by McKinnon and Schark to knot the score at 5-5.
With the help of several base on balls and and error, Swisher would pick up four runs to give them a lead they would not surrender. With Swisher picking up their final run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ottumwa was faced with a 10-5 deficit entering the top of the seventh.
Schark would open the inning by drawing a base-on-balls to keep Ottumwa's hopes alive. After advancing on a ground out, Schark would score when Jesus Jaime's RBI hit to left, cutting Swisher's lead to four.
Schark collected three hits on the game. Ottumwa (6-3) would not bring the tying run to the plate as Trae Swartz and Mitchell were retired, ending the game and possibly the season. O.B. Nelson might fill in for Hiawatha as the Cedar Rapids Washington students that are part of the team have prom next Saturday and may be unable to attend the state tournament.
"We gave up to many walks in the game," noted Ottumwa coach Ron Howard. "Pitching and defense are what wins games."
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Ottumwa 5, Hiawatha 3
Hiawatha 000 020 1 — 3 8 0
Ottumwa 040 100 x — 5 8 2
Hiawatha battery — Nicholas Limbert (L, 0-1) (6IP, 8H, 5R, 5ER, 6K, 3BB, HBP), Reid Ortiz catching.
Hits — Maxwell Nemickas 2-2, Jaberi Dobbs 2-3, Erich Rinderknecht 2-4, Jack Rogers 1-3, Tyler Daniels 1-3.
RBI — Rinderknecht 2, Rogers.
Runs — Nemickas 2, Daniels.
Ottumwa battery — Max Thomason (W, 1-0) (6IP, 8H, 3R, 2ER, 7K, 3HBP) and Mitch Wood (S, 1) (IP, 2K, BB, HBP), Julian Moore catching.
2B — Thomas Mitchell.
3B — Colton McKinnon.
HR — Tanner Schark.
Hits — McKinnon 2-4, Mitchell 2-3, Schark 2-4, Trevor Summers 1-3, Jesus Jaime 1-3.
RBI — McKinnon 2, Schark 2, Jaime.
Runs — Thomason 2, McKinnon, Mitchell, Schark.
Swisher 10, Ottumwa 6
Ottumwa 002 300 1 — 6 7 4
Swisher 104 410 x — 10 4 1
Ottumwa battery — Colton McKinnon (3IP, 3H, 5R, ER, 2K, 3BBP), Tanner Schark (L, 0-1) (IP, H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB, K, HBP) and Tyce Barker (2IP, R, K, 2BB), Julian Moore catching.
2B — Jesus Jaime.
Hits — Ta. Schark 2-3, McKinnon 2-4, Mitch Wood 2-4, Jaime 1-4.
RBI — Ta. Schark 2, Wood 2, Jaime, McKinnon.
Runs — Schark 2, McKinnon, Moore, Tyler Schark, Max Thomason.
Swisher battery — Alexander Neal (W, 1-0) (5IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 7K, 3BB, HBP) and Griffin Maloney (2IP, H, R, ER, K, BB), Myles Butkowski catching.
2B — Jaxson Rexroth.
Hits — Jack Lux 2-3, Rexroth 1-3, Sean Steffen 1-4.
RBI — Lux 3, Rexroth, Steffen.
Runs — Chase Janssen 3, Neal 2, Steffen 2, Lux, Maloney, William Histerote.