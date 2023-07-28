OTTUMWA — Even in the heat of summer, the feel of fall sports will be in the air next week in the City of Bridges.
Ottumwa will be hosting a high school cross-country camp, starting on Monday with boys and girls that plan on running meeting at the Ottumwa High School Union Street parking lot at 7 p.m. The camp will continue throughout the week until Friday, Aug. 4.
Also, on Wednesday, the Ottumwa Bulldog Football program will be hosting incoming seventh and eighth graders to the 2023 middle school football camp. The camp will serve to introduce those incoming middle school players to the fundamentals of the sport.
The middle school football camp will be held at Schafer Stadium over the course of three nights on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday starting each night at 6:30 p.m. There will be no cost for the middle school football camp.
Ottumwa football is also inviting incoming fifth and sixth graders to Schafer Stadium to the Friday Night Lights Football Camp. This camp will serve as the initial sign-up for the Ottumwa Youth FootbalL League will include a mini-clinic for all youth league players on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Players that register for the OYFL during the Friday Night Lights Youth Camp will need to come in during a Sunday registration period to receive their equipment. Registration for the OYFL will be $70, covering the costs for equipment rental, uniforms, officials and a mouthpiece.
For more information on the football camps, contact Brian Goodwin at 641-799-3466 or via e-mail at brian.goodvin@ottumwaschools.com.
