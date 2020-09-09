Ottumwa swimmers head to Johnston Tuesday

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School girls swimming team has announced a new opponent to make up for the scheduled CIML Metro conference meet next Tuesday at Des Moines East.
Ottumwa will now compete on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at fifth-ranked Johnston. The meet, involving both junior varsity and varsity swimmers, will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Des Monies East is one of five Des Moines Public Schools that returned to school this week with 100-percent virtual learning. Schools must have at least 50 percent of learning taking place in the classroom, or a hybrid model in place, to be able to participate in any extra-curricular activities including all sports moving forward.