Ottumwa swimmers head to Johnston Tuesday

Libby Moses heads up the pool during the 100-yard breaststroke on Tuesday while competing for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team against Ankeny at Mike McWilliams Pool in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School girls swimming team has announced a new opponent to make up for the scheduled CIML Metro conference meet next Tuesday at Des Moines East.

Ottumwa will now compete on Tuesday, Sept.  15, at fifth-ranked Johnston. The meet, involving both junior varsity and varsity swimmers, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Des Monies East is one of five Des Moines Public Schools that returned to school this week with 100-percent virtual learning. Schools must have at least 50 percent of learning taking place in the classroom, or a hybrid model in place, to be able to participate in any extra-curricular activities including all sports moving forward.

