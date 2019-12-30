OTTUMWA – It was an incredible year for Kevin Kretz in the pool. From Iowa City to Greensboro, Kretz tested himself against some of the best swimmers in the country.
Kretz smiles when he thinks about the accomplishments of 2019. When it comes to 2020, Kretz wants to achieve even more success.
“I’m hoping to make it to some of the finals at nationals,” Kretz said. “If I could make back in the 50 or 100 free(style), or even add the 200 free, I’d like to make it to at least two of the finals. That’s one of my goals for the year.”
Kretz is focused on helping several of his teammates on the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team earn opportunities to compete against the best competition in the state. So far, Kretz is has shined in several different events posting the top times in the 50, 100 freestyles while adding the team’s top time in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
Kretz and Spencer Ehrenhard, two Ottumwa swimmers that competed at state last year, joined Carson Shively and Dylan Barras to produce the 24th-best time in the 200 free relay at Grinnell back on Dec. 14. One week later, Kretz was in the pool with several young OHS swimmers competing against some of the best in the state at the Little Hawk Invitational.
“We’ve been explaining to the guys that swimmers like Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High’s senior and the owner of the state’s top breaststroke time). He won junior nationals last year and got second this year. He was in the pool against our guys,” Kretz said. “When you tell them Forrest can go 52 seconds in the breaststroke, you see their mouths just drop wide open. There’s such a huge gap, but it helps those guys discover what it takes to get to that point.”
Kretz, Ehrenhard and Shively have produced the top times in six of the eight individual events. There have also been top times produced by Ottumwa from young swimmers like sophomore Rece Budde, Ottumwa’s current top swimmer in the 200 free relay and junior Maxwell Thomason who swam with Barras, Budde and Shively to produce the top time in the 400 free relay for the Bulldogs prior to the holiday break.
Head coach Cherie Langland feels like the blending of experience and youth will continue to help Ottumwa thrive heading into the 2020 portion of the season.
“We spent the entire first half of the season really experimenting with different events, different relay spots and different relay people,” Langland said. “For the newcomers, it’s a highlight to see those guys swim in meets like the one in Iowa City. We look forward to Kevin repeating in his 50 and 100 free state qualification. We really want Spencer to make it in the 100 butterfly after coming so close last year. The ultimate for him would include making it in the 100 breaststroke.
“If we can get our relay spots squared away and really push that, we might have a chance there as well. All those events are in the mix of our plans moving forward.”
Kretz, meanwhile, is already on track to exceed his accomplishments of last year having capped 2019 swimming a 49.79 in the 100 free relay at the Little Hawk Invite. Last year, after failing to break 50 seconds once prior to the holiday break, Kretz wound up swimming the 100 at both the Iowa High School State meet and the YMCA Short Course National Swimming Championships.
“I got off to a pretty slow start and swam a high 51-second time in the Little Hawk Invite last year,” Kretz said. “By the end of the year, I got down to 47.7. I feel like I have a chance to go even faster by the time this season is over.
“It’s such an honor to have everyone involved with swimming in Ottumwa supporting me all the time no matter what I do. Both Cherie and (Ottumwa YMCA swimming coach) Heather Simplot wanted to accompany me to the national meet. t’s an incredible community. I’m really thankful for all the support everyone has given this swimming program.”
Kretz and the Bulldogs return to action in 2020 at Des Moines East on Thursday, Jan. 9. The dual with the hosting Scarlets and Williamsburg will begin at 5:30 p.m.