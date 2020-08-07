OTTUMWA — Like most events on the Ottumwa Community School District’s calendar, the sixth-annual A-Club golf outing was very much up in the air just a few months ago.
In a year where so much has been taken away from students due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it appeared likely one of the biggest fundraisers to help benefit OHS student athletes would also be unable to happen in 2020.
“We rescheduled this three or four times just hoping things would finally clear up and we’d be able to hold it,” Ottumwa athletic and activities director Scott Maas said. “All in all, we’re pretty happy we got to hold it today.”
Friday, Aug. 7, proved to be a beautiful day in Ottumwa and a beautiful day in more ways than won at Fox Run Golf Course. Not only did 22 teams come out to tee up in support of Ottumwa High School athletics, but several more community members and businesses pitched in to help the A-Club get within striking distance of last year’s outing which brought in $13,500 from the just the number of players that entered the tournament.
“We ended up with 25 teams signing up this year, which is just short of last year’s 27 teams,” Ottumwa A-Club president Jaime Thomas said. “Under the circumstances, we’ll take that number. It just goes to show there’s a lot of support in this community for Ottumwa athletics. To have this many people come out with everything that’s been going on is pretty exciting.”
Every dollar that can be raised by the Ottumwa A-Club this year will be as important as ever for the school’s athletic department. The coronavirus pandemic shut down all athletics and activities throughout the spring and forced Ottumwa to limit the number of fans that could attend high school baseball and softball games this summer.
Those difficulties, according to Maas, aren’t going away heading into the fall.
“Our athletic budget is going to be kind of up in the air this year,” Maas said. “At the most, I think we’ll only have two or three home football games (during a potential seven-game season) when normally we’d have four or five. Those are a big part of our budget.
“There’s just a lot of unknowns out there. The A-Club is able to make up the difference for things we normally couldn’t afford. I think the A-Club is going to be even more important this year if we get into a situation where ticket sales are way down and our income is way down. If we’re going to have sports, our expenses are not going to go down. Hopefully, the A-Club will be there to help us out.”
One of the most recent benefits of the A-Club can be found under the wood gymnasium inside Ottumwa High School, where a newly-renovated weight room has allowed student athletes to better prepare for their upcoming seasons. Luke Goemaat, Ottumwa’s strength and conditioning coach, talked about the benefits of the $90,000 upgrades.
“There’s a lot more open space. I can get kids moving around a lot more, so we can get compound lifts in on the racks and our accessory lifts while we move around in the open space,” Goemaat said. “Absolute strength is important, but if kids cannot be strong and move quickly at the same time, it makes it difficult to excel in sports that require movement. This allows us to not only get stronger, but get faster and move that weight at the same time.”
Besides eating into the funds from a lost season of spring activities and limited fan attendance during a truncated season of high school baseball and softball, there are other financial worries to consider for all school districts including Ottumwa in the midst of the current pandemic. Funding for schools at the state level, something that is always in flux year to year, is now even more uncertain with the current state of the economy.
“How much funding is there going to be from the state for schools? What is that going to leave for a lot of athletic departments across the state? Those are questions we don’t have the answers to,” Thomas said. “It’s the sports that don’t normally bring in a gate, like cross-country, tennis or golf, that we usually focus on helping out to cover their costs. It’s important that we do things like this golf outing.
“We want all sports to continue on for several years to come. That’s the main focus of the A-Club. We want to do what’s best for all of the kids in our community.”