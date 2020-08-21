OTTUMWA — Heading into the second day of varsity qualifying for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team, Cale Leonard seemed to have control of earning the No. 1 position on the Bulldogs heading into the first meet of the season.
After an even-par round of 71 at Cedar Creek Golf Course, Leonard needed simply to protect a four-shot lead over teammate Joe Hammer the following day at Fox Run Golf Course. With the pressure on, Hammer responded erasing three shots off Leonard’s lead through 13 holes before adding one more birdie and a clutch par putt on the 18th, finishing with a five-under closing round, a one-under par two-round total and a one-shot advantage of Leonard for the top score among Bulldog golfers.
Head coach Kyle Creamer hopes that competitive drive between his two top golfers will set the tone for a competitive season on the links for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa opened the season with a impromptu dual at Burlington, making up for the cancellation of an invitational in Cedar Rapids wiped out by last week’s derecho that devastated eastern and central Iowa.
“It’s been a weird year,” Creamer said. “We weren’t even sure after the way the spring went that we’d be able to play golf this summer. Fortunately, Joe and Cale got a chance to compete and they’ve competed all summer against the best golfers in this state and the surrounding states. It’s obviously done them both a world of good.”
Leonard tied Burlington’s Nate Spear with one-under par rounds of 71 at Burlington County Club, sharing medalist honors. Burlington earned the close dual win, 318-333, over the Bulldogs with Hammer placing fourth for OHS on the day with a three-over-par round of 75.
Hammer and Leonard have each picked up two wins over the summer with Hammer edging Leonard at the Elmwood Junior Amateur before adding the Iowa PGA Junior Championship title during the same week that Leonard won the Hurricane Tour Summer Junior Open.
Leonard added a second title by winning the Mid-Summer Classic back in July. Both also competed in the Southeast Iowa Amateur and in the Iowa Junior Open, putting both golfers right on track to be at the top of their games heading into the high school season.
“We’re both really competitive. There are a lot of times that we’ll come out here and do different type of matches with little wagers against each other,” Hammer said of his relationship on the course. “It’s super competitive between us. We’ve kind of got a running scoreboard going from the summer. Right now, he’s still got me by a few shots, but it’s not over. I’ve got time to make up those shots.”
For Leonard, being in contention in several tournaments including his two winning efforts has given the junior confidence that he can take his game to another level this fall. After helping OHS successfully defend the CIML Metro Conference team title while winning the conference’s top individual medalist honors, Leonard’s saw a three-tournament winning streak end with a round of 80 in the Class 4A state qualifying meet at Copper Creek, three shots shy of matching the state qualifying score of Hammer while leaving Ottumwa two shots shy of qualifying as a team for state.
“I didn’t play very well last summer. This season, it was a lot of fun to compete,” Leonard said. “It was a lot better. It gives me a lot of high hopes for the fall season.”
There’s no question about the skills of Hammer and Leonard, giving the Ottumwa boys a great one-two punch at the top of the varsity line-up. The Bulldogs will have to replace half their varsity lineup that teed off in that postseason meet at Pleasant Hill last October with Jackson Saunders, Thomas Mitchell and all-state baseball standout Mitch Wood set to join Trent Grooms, Hammer and Leonard on the tee in the varsity lineup for the Bulldogs to start the season.
“We’re adding some new pieces to the varsity puzzle this year. Our top three have been there and done that, but we’re going to have some new varsity guys that we’re going to work with throughout the season,” Creamer said. “The hope is those guys can really start to peak as we head into October. It surprised me a little bit to see Mitch come out, but I’m happy he did. He’s a great athlete and he’s very smart. He doesn’t have a lot of time, being a senior, but hopefully we can round him out by late September. If we can get him into the 80s, that will be exactly what we need.”
Unlike other high school sports, golf has proven it can be held with almost no worry of spreading the coronavirus. Courses throughout the country have re-opened and hosted tournaments on all levels, including the tournaments that Leonard and Hammer have competed in.
Still, Class 4A boys golf is a high school activity. Even with the low risk of spreading COVID-19, players like Leonard are mindful that a sudden outbreak with students returning to the classroom could mean a repeat of the spring when all athletic and school-related activities were halted and ultimately canceled.
“It’ll be an interesting season. Hopefully, we’ll get to play through the whole thing,” Leonard said. “I’m just worried that if they cancel one sport, they’ll cancel them all again. I don’t think it’ll help going back to school. If cases spike again, I doubt they’ll continue sports, but I’m optimistic that we’ll get to go through the season.”