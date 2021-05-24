BETTENDORF – Two winning tennis seasons came to a close on Saturday as both the Ottumwa High School girls and boys were swept out of team tournament play.
After moving out of the rain that moved through West Des Moines throughout the day, the Ottumwa girls lost 5-0 to Indianola at Lifetime Fitness in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals. The CIML Metro conference championships wrapped up the season with a final overall record of 7-4 in duals this season.
The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, wrapped up a 10-7 season with a 5-0 loss in the Class 2A substate team semifinals to fifth-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday morning in Bettendorf. The precision play of the Lions and depth of talent came through with sweeps in the No. 2-6 singles matches. Toby Schmidt was trailing Arwind Sivakumar 6-2 and 4-1 in the top singles match when the dual became official.
"Our team battled as they have all year," stated Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson. "We had so many great stories created by this year's team, and I am very honored to have been their coach."
Hanson will be stepping away as head coach of the Bulldog tennis team after three seasons, returning with the upcoming 2021-22 school year as Ottumwa High School principal. Hanson led Ottumwa to a 28-25 overall record in duals, qualifying for the substate preliminaries in all three seasons and twice advancing in substate play.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 2A substate semifinals
#5 Linn-Mar 5, Ottumwa 0
2. Ayush Kalia (LM) def. Matt Nderi (O) 6-0, 6-1
3. Sudeep Gadde (LM) def. Trey Hull (O) 6-0, 6-0
4. Brock Hanna (LM) def. Clayton Ferguson (O) 6-0, 6-1
5. Malcom Rice (LM) def. Lucas Barnes (O) 6-1, 6-3
6. Camden Foster (LM) def. Zarren Kirubakaran 6-2, 6-1