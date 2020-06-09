WATERLOO — The long-awaited return to the diamond for Ottumwa youth baseball ended with a championship celebration.
The Ottumwa Titans took first place in the Cornshucker Touch-em’ All Tournament this weekend. After going 1-1 in pool play, the Ottumwa travel ball team scored a pair of wins in bracket play including a 3-1 win over the Prairie Hawks of Cedar Rapids and a 7-1 victory over Game Ready Blue in the championship.
“I was very proud of our group of kids this weekend,” Titans manager T.J. Heller said. “Our pitching was excellent, giving up only seven runs total in four games. Tatem Telfer, Tucker Long, Jaedon Wolver and Harley Barndt shut down the opposing hitters. It is a true blessing to coach these kids and to see them back on the ball field was awesome.”
Ottumwa opened the first tournament of the season with a 4-2 win over the Prairie Hawks. The Titans were lead by solid pitching with Telfer and Long, holding the Hawks to one hit over five innings.
Jaedon Wolver had a home run and Nolan Heller had a double to lead the Titans in hitting. The Titans dropped a 4-2 decision to cap pool play against the NorthStars out of Minneapolis, giving the Titans the second seed for bracket play later in the day.
In the bracket play rematch with the Prairie Hawks, the Titans trailed 1-0 in the fifth inning before scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. The rally was sparked by back-to-back doubles from Samantha Weeks and Nolan Cremer while Barnt led the Titans on the mound, pitching five solid innings and giving up just one unearned run.
“The chemistry on this team is outstanding, which contributes a lot to our success,” T.J. Heller said. “This year, we added Cremer to the team, giving us another weapon offensively and defensively to a core group of kids who have been together for five years now.”
The Titans finished the day in the championship game against Game Ready Blue out of Ankeny. The Titans scored twice in the first inning and didn’t look back on the way to a six-run win.
Pitching was solid in once again for the Ottumwa squad. Wolver, Telfer and Long held the tournament’s top seed to one run over six innings.
“It was great to win the tournament championship,” Titans coach and Little League baseball president Sam Long said. “It was a better feeling just getting back to playing baseball.”