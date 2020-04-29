OTTUMWA — The lights were shining brightly at Schafer Stadium last Friday night.
Out in the parking lot, the sound of car horns could be heard all the way up to the top of the hill next to the Fieldhouse, where coaches, parents and even a few students took in the scene.
If only was late October, where the Ottumwa Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling 37-34 win over Des Moines East in the final home football game of the season. Or, maybe, if it had been last May when the Ottumwa boys track and field team did a victory lap around the Bob Warren Track after securing a second straight CIML Metro conference title.
For seniors like Brody Slack, memories made are all that remain from the time spent down on the field at Schafer Stadium or in the classroom at nearby Ottumwa High School. It's a cruel reality that has come with cancellation of school and all school-related activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in response to the threat of the coronavirus.
Slack could only lean against the fence along the Schafer Stadium Fieldhouse last Friday, the first night that Ottumwa took part in the national "Be the Light" movement Friday. The Schafer Stadium lights will be lit again tonight from 8:20-8:40 p.m. continue each week through May 22, the final Friday before the now-postponed graduation date.
"Everyone is itching for something to do on a Friday night," said Mike Egbert, the school's ACA director and assistant athletic director. "This is a small thing people can get behind and get to do for these kids for at least 20 minutes. It's something we're happy to make available to them."
The scene was somewhat heartbreaking last Friday. Slack last football game at Schafer Stadium was that eighth-week win over Des Moines East and the place where he hoped to spend more time with his friends and fellow student athletes training and competing this spring for the OHS boys track and field team.
Instead, Slack was consoled by his parents and coaches on Friday. All any student, coach or parent can do now is look on at an empty field and a deserted track with all the spring sports equipment, from hurdles to soccer goals, put away for the year.
"You certainly don't know what the future holds. You certainly hope things will get back to somewhat of a normal sense to what life was like with school and all the activities," Egbert said. "We just don't know what that looks like. We all hope the right things happen and hope that everyone is following the proper rules and guidelines that will allow us to get back to a somewhat normal routine.
"There's so much that has to happen. We hope we can get there."
Kristin Mitchell took part in last Friday's first "Be the Light" night at Schafer Stadium. The Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach. Her daughter, Lilly, was in the middle of her freshman year and was about to run with many of the same athletes that had been part of a conference-winning cross-country season this spring when the prep track and field season was suddenly halted by the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
"I wish I could go down there and see all of them. I would have loved to watch all of them run this track season," Mitchell said. "It's sad, but it's nice to come down here and have something for the students. Especially the seniors. This is really neat."
Mitchell's first season as head girls cross-country coach at Ottumwa included the first and only season that twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch would compete together in the fall sport. The two, along with Carollin Mellin, had a goal not only of succeeding in cross-country (Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Mellin would both qualify for state), but to help prepare for what all three OHS seniors hoped would be one last special track and field season together as the three returned with lofty goals to defend their state 4x800 title, break the state record and even contend for a championship at the Drake Relays.
“When the season was canceled, I was just shocked," Alli Bookin-Nosbisch said. "Deep down, I kind of thought we were going to have it like this would all blow over.".
"We trained throughout the entire winter together and almost every run, we talked about how excited we were for this season and to see what could come of it," Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added.
Now, everyone around the world has been adapting on the fly to a new normal. For teachers at Ottumwa, that's included a lot of work being done online with social distancing guidelines still in place.
"I think I've been a part of a million Zoom meetings at this point," Egbert said. "You're so used to working with the kids every day at school. Now, we're trying to provide that same interaction digitally. We're providing students with some work they can do and we're providing teachers with work they can do online, but it's so different connecting that way. That's just where we're at right now, planning out the rest of this school year and what's to come this fall."
Egbert, like so many, hopes that Schafer Stadium will soon be lit up on a Friday night for better reasons. With spring sports already cancelled and summer sports currently in limbo until at least June 1, many are hoping that the coronavirus can be contained at least enough to allow the fall sports season including the 2020 prep football campaign to take place without disruption.
While some guidelines are being loosened, it appears the coronavirus is not going away any time soon. What type of impact that has on the day-to-day life of students heading into the 2020-21 school year is anyone's guess at this point.
"When you think about every school, kicking off that football season is such a big part of kicking off your entire school year," Egbert said. "We've gotten to a point where Meet the Bulldogs has been the rallying point to get students ready for the year in a big way.
"We're still talking and hoping that we have something left for a summer season. You feel for these kids. It's just a difficult situation. It's hard to think about the opportunities already that some of these kids won't get back."