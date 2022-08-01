OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa Bulldog Football program is offering a football camp to incoming players in grades 5-8.
For the players in grades 5-6, the camp serves as the initial Ottumwa Youth Football League (OYFL) sign-up and will include a mini-clinic for all youth players. For players in grades 7-8, the camp serves as an introduction to the fundamentals of Ottumwa Bulldog football.
Camps will take place at Schafer Stadium. Incoming 5-6 grade students will have camp on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Incoming 7-8 grade students will have camp Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each night starting 6:30 p.m.
There is no cost to attend the camp. Each participant who pre-registers by July 15 will receive a free Bulldog Camp t-shirt.
Contact Brian Goodvin at 641-799-3466 or email brian.goodvin@ottumwaschools.com with questions.
