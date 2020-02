OSKALOOSA [mdash]Bobby "Dean" Hough, age 88, of Oskaloosa, formerly of Eddyville passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Oskaloosa Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Eddyville Funeral Chapel with Burdell Hensley officiating. …